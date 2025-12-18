MPD Makes an Arrest in an Armed Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest has been made in an armed robbery that occurred in Southeast.

On Tuesday, October 28, 2025, at approximately 10:45 p.m., the victim drove to the 300 block of Anacostia Road, Southeast to meet with the suspect. When the victim arrived, the suspect sat in the victim’s vehicle and briefly exited. Immediately after the suspect exited the vehicle two other suspects armed with guns took property from the victim before the victim drove away. The suspects fled the scene. The victim was not injured.

On Wednesday, December 17, 2025, pursuant to a D.C. Superior Court arrest warrant 18-year-old Teyonna Barber of Capitol Heights, MD was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Gun).

The two remaining suspects were captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident, should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25164310