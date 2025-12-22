Merit Academy Celebrates 5th Anniversary

Merit Academy

Hodie Determinat Cras – Today Determines Tomorrow

Entering our fifth year, Merit Academy now serves over 600 students and has a solid roadmap to continue furthering our growth and academic progress.” — Dr. Gwynne Pekron, Merit Academy Headmaster

WOODLAND PARK, CO, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Merit Academy recently celebrated the 5th anniversary of its founding in 2020. The charter school has come a long way since setting up temporary classrooms in the old Woodland Hardware store at Gold Hill Square South shopping center for 190 students from 150 families in the Woodland Park area.Merit Academy’s principal of classical education fosters virtue and wisdom through fluency in the liberal arts and in the myriad historical minds and documents, according to Merit Academy officials. "While many schools study what other scholars think about the great works (art, history, science, literature, math), Merit Academy scholars study those great works directly," said Merit Academy officials.According to the Merit Academy website, "Classical education provides the critical components that prepare students to live meaningful, fulfilling, happy lives as responsible citizens: Intellectual and moral formation through a content-rich curriculum in an inquisitive and traditional classroom environment. Scholars also enjoy participation in athletics, a shooting club and a varsity rifle team, among other extracurricular activities."The Civil Air Patrol (CAP) program at Merit Academy is an auxiliary of the US Air Force, with a focus on search and rescue, aviation study, and leadership. The young cadets are engaged in CAP training, as well as community service, leadership opportunities, and flight experience. Cadets participate in ten flights (five glider, five engine) over the course of their CAP career. Cadets who earn cadet officer status may enter the Air Force as an E3 (airman first class) rather than E1 (airman basic).Merit Academy integrated into the former Woodland Park Middle School in 2022.In year three, the school served over 400 scholars in grades K-8. In August, 2025, the Woodland Park School Board approved a 30-year extension for Merit Academy.Most recently, in September, 2025, Merit Academy scholars excelled in CMAS testing scores in ELA and Math that were higher than any other school in the region, including the Woodland Park School District and Manitou Springs. Merit Academy was also ranked #5 of all K-12 Colorado Public Schools, of which there at 91, and ranked in the top 6% of all Colorado Public Schools, #118 out of 1,832 schools).“Entering our fifth year, Merit Academy now serves over 600 students and has a solid roadmap to continue furthering our growth and academic progress. We continue to raise our bar and our students rise to meet it. We look forward to a great year of learning ahead,” said Dr. Gwynne Pekron, Merit Academy Headmaster.“It has been an honor to be part of Merit Academy. I extend a big thank you to our founding board members for the vision and dedication, and to our administration staff, educators, and all other staff for bringing this fabulous vision to life!”About Merit AcademyMerit Academy is a public charter school in the Woodland Park School District.

