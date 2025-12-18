Rutland Barracks/Aggravated Assault
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B4008875
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sergeant Henry Alberico
STATION: Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: 12/09/2025 at approximately 0438 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Facility, 167 State Street, Rutland, VT
VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault
ACCUSED: Jacob Burmania
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waltham, VT
VICTIM: Dylan O’Neil
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On December 9, 2025, the Vermont State Police received a report of an assault that occurred at the Marble Valley Correctional Facility in Rutland, Vermont. During the subsequent investigation, it was determined that Jacob Burmania, an inmate at Marble Valley Correctional Facility, had physically assaulted another inmate, identified as Dylan O’Neil, causing serious but non-life-threatening bodily injury.
On December 18, 2025, Jacob Burmania was issued a criminal citation ordering him to appear at 1230 hours on December 19, 2025, in the Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division, to answer the charge of Aggravated Assault.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: December 19, 2025, at 12300 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court (Rutland) Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
