Rutland Barracks/Aggravated Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B4008875

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sergeant Henry Alberico

STATION: Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: 12/09/2025 at approximately 0438 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Facility, 167 State Street, Rutland, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault

ACCUSED: Jacob Burmania

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waltham, VT

VICTIM: Dylan O’Neil

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On December 9, 2025, the Vermont State Police received a report of an assault that occurred at the Marble Valley Correctional Facility in Rutland, Vermont. During the subsequent investigation, it was determined that Jacob Burmania, an inmate at Marble Valley Correctional Facility, had physically assaulted another inmate, identified as Dylan O’Neil, causing serious but non-life-threatening bodily injury.

On December 18, 2025, Jacob Burmania was issued a criminal citation ordering him to appear at 1230 hours on December 19, 2025, in the Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division, to answer the charge of Aggravated Assault.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: December 19, 2025, at 12300 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court (Rutland) Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.