Zeal Opens Second Pharmacy Location in Atlanta, Georgia

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zeal Specialty Pharmacy, a technology-enabled, rare disease accredited specialty pharmacy, today announced the opening of its second pharmacy location in Atlanta, Georgia. The new facility – located to their Zeal Pharmacy Logistics (ZPL) subsidiary and near major shipping and logistics hubs – significantly expands Zeal’s operational capacity while leveraging the clinical, technological, and regulatory infrastructure established at its Pittsburgh headquarters.The second Atlanta location represents a milestone in Zeal’s strategic, exponential growth, creating additional scale for prescription fulfillment, ensuring redundancy, and better serving pharmaceutical manufacturers, prescribers, and patients nationwide. By building on the proven systems, workflows, and quality standards developed in Pittsburgh, Zeal is able to accelerate expansion without compromising safety, compliance, or service reliability.“From the beginning, we have been intentional about designing infrastructure that could scale responsibly,” said Jonathan Ogurchak, Zeal’s Chief Executive Officer “Atlanta allows us to extend that foundation—adding capacity and geographic diversity while remaining deeply connected to the operational backbone we’ve built so far.”Like Zeal Pittsburgh, Zeal Atlanta is anchored by state-of-the-art technology, including AI-automation within front-end operations and robotic fulfillment systems that improve speed and reliability. The new pharmacy will operate as an integrated extension of Zeal’s existing operations, sharing standardized processes across technology, clinical oversight, quality assurance, and supply chain management in order to support their growing portfolio of limited distribution and direct-to-patient offerings.“Rather than starting from scratch, we’re scaling with intention,” said Brenden Harper, Chief Financial Officer. “Everything we’ve learned in Pittsburgh—from licensing and compliance to automation and staffing models—directly informs how Atlanta comes online.”Zeal’s Pittsburgh headquarters will remain the company’s central hub for leadership, technology development, and clinical governance. The Atlanta pharmacy strengthens that foundation by extending Zeal’s physical footprint while maintaining a single operating model across locations.With the Atlanta pharmacy now operational, plans to continue hiring licensed pharmacists, pharmacy technicians, and operations staff in the region will be shared in coming months. Zeal expects the new location to play a key role in supporting future partnerships and service expansion across the United States.

