Zeal Specialty Pharmacy Announces Expansion to Second Location

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zeal Specialty Pharmacy, a nationally licensed rare disease specialty pharmacy, proudly announces the opening of a second operational location, based in Peachtree Corners, Georgia. The additional site is located adjacent to the recently announced Zeal Pharmacy Logistics (ZPL) subsidiary and serves as a fully redundant site for both dispensing and clinical operations to support a growing number of partnerships with pharmaceutical manufacturers.“Our explosive growth requires a thoughtful approach to expansion,” said Zeal CEO, Jonathan Ogurchak. “This additional location empowers us to provide more timely access to the life-changing specialty medications that we’re fortunate to manage.”This new facility builds on the success of the full-service headquarters based in Pittsburgh, PA – including leveraging state-of-the-art technologies for AI automation of front-end operations, and robotic fulfillment operations. This site also ensures business continuity and expansion of dispensing capacity to better support the needs of prescribers, pharma partners, and patients alike.Construction and licensing will be completed later this year, explains Brenden Harper, Zeal’s Chief Financial Officer. “We’ve established a replicable model in our headquarters facility that allows us to more easily create geographic efficiencies, all while leveraging the operational excellence that has been established over the last two years. Zeal South is the first step in a multi-year approach to service expansion to best meet the needs of our partners and patients.”For more information about Zeal Specialty Pharmacy, visit www.zealsp.com or email info@zealsp.com.About Zeal Specialty PharmacyZeal Specialty Pharmacy is a 50-state licensed specialty pharmacy, offering the latest technological solutions and clinical services to all patients, particularly those diagnosed with rare and orphan conditions. Third-party accredited for Specialty Pharmacy with Rare Disease and Orphan Drug distinctions, Zeal helps to drive our team towards our great purpose – to optimize the patient experience. For more information, visit www.zealsp.com

