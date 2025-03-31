Zeal Announces New Third-Party Logistics Division - ZPL

Zeal Pharmacy Logistics (ZPL) launching Summer 2025

Not every product requires a one-size-fits-all approach to distribution, so partners shouldn’t be forced to choose something that doesn’t meet their exact needs” — Jonathan Ogurchak

PEACHTREE CORNERS, GA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zeal Specialty Pharmacy is proud to announce the launch of its new Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Division – Zeal Pharmacy Logistics (ZPL) – which will be based in a newly opened facility in Peachtree Corners, Georgia later this Summer.“This is a logical next step for Zeal – having capabilities to provide boutique, personalized solutions for our industry partners who are searching for better alternatives,” said Zeal CEO, Jonathan Ogurchak. “Not every product requires a one-size-fits-all approach to distribution, so partners shouldn’t be forced to choose something that doesn’t meet their exact needs.”With the increased emergence of specialty products, there is a heightened demand for customized storage and distribution solutions.ZPL services and capabilities include:• Full distribution services – receipt, storage, and order fulfillment• Repackaging and custom kitting of commercially-packaged product• Controlled room temperature (CRT) storage• Cold chain (2-8C) storage• NABP Drug Distribution certification, in progress“Not all 3PL’s are created equal,” said Brenden Harper, Zeal CFO and President of Zeal Pharmacy Logistics. “While we anticipate being an attractive offering for all manufacturers we might engage with, partners seeking bespoke, highly customized solutions will find their needs met leveraging ZPL’s distribution and packaging.”For more information about Zeal Pharmacy Logistics, visit www.zplsolutions.com or email info@zplsolutions.com.About Zeal Specialty PharmacyZeal Specialty Pharmacy is a 50-state licensed specialty pharmacy, offering the latest technological solutions and clinical services to all patients, particularly those diagnosed with rare and orphan conditions. Third-party accredited for Specialty Pharmacy with Rare Disease and Orphan Drug distinctions, Zeal helps to drive our team towards our great purpose – to optimize the patient experience. For more information, visit www.zealsp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.