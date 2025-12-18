Emergency repairs begin on US 2 at Stevens Pass

STEVENS PASS – Emergency work to repair several miles of washouts and mudslides on US 2 Stevens Pass began Thursday, Dec. 18.

Maintenance crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation were forced to close the highway Wednesday, Dec. 10, between Index and Coles Corner (mileposts 35-85) due to multiple washouts and mudslides. On Thursday, Dec. 11, the closure was extended to include Tumwater Canyon on the east side (milepost 99) of the pass. Crews were able to clear to Skykomish (milepost 50) on the west side Friday, Dec. 12, but the route remains closed between Skykomish and Leavenworth (mileposts 50-99).

The emergency contract with Hurst Construction covers a 12-mile stretch of the road between mileposts 58 and 70 over the summit of Stevens Pass. Emergency repairs include roadway stabilization, debris removal and drainage repairs.

The route remains closed with no estimated time to reopen. Emergency repairs for work on multiple sections of Tumwater Canyon (mileposts 90-97) and east of Skykomish (milepost 54) are in development.

