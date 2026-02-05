Incentives for zero-emission trucks and equipment coming

OLYMPIA – The Washington State Department of Transportation is introducing a new program to help businesses and fleet operators transition to cleaner vehicles.

Starting in April, potential buyers can request vouchers through the Washington Zero-Emission Incentive Program, or WAZIP. They must work with pre-approved vehicle and equipment dealerships across the state.

A total of $112 million in voucher incentives will be available through the state’s Climate Commitment Act. These incentives lower upfront purchase prices and allow potential buyers to save even more through lower ongoing operating costs. Many types of medium- and heavy-duty equipment qualify, including trucks, construction vehicles, agriculture machinery, airport loaders and tugs, commercial boats, forklifts, freight locomotives, refrigerated transportation units, freight-handling equipment and charging/dispensing stations. The amount of the voucher incentives varies, based on the type of equipment purchased. Small businesses will be eligible for enhanced incentives.

“We’re accelerating the switch to zero-emission vehicles by helping businesses afford new equipment that will benefit them for years to come,” said Secretary of Transportation Julie Meredith. “Potential buyers are encouraged to plan now for the availability of these voucher incentives. We anticipate funding will be in great demand and vouchers will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis.”

WSDOT selected operations partner CALSTART to administer the program. Together WSDOT and CALSTART have developed a detailed implementation manual so that interested parties can learn more about the program including guidelines, eligibility and funding rules. A list of eligible vehicles and equipment will be published online in March, with a more detailed catalog available following program launch.

Vehicle and equipment dealerships interested in participating will be required to register online and complete required training. Both dealers and potential buyers are encouraged to review the implementation manual and sign up for program updates on the Washington Zero-Emission Incentive Program website. The WAZIP website also allows potential buyers to express interest early, with technical assistance available throughout the buying process to help choose the right vehicles and plan for charging needs.