Exodus Moving & Storage Featured on CBS Colorado for Supporting Holiday Toy Drive

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Exodus Moving & Storage was honored to be featured on CBS Colorado for its role in this year’s Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver Holiday Toy Drive. In partnership with King Soopers and several local organizations, Exodus provided critical logistics support—transporting thousands of toys and gifts donated by community members throughout the region.During the live Collection Day broadcast on December 16, cameras captured Exodus team members unloading and organizing donations at the central drop-off site. The effort ensures that hundreds of children across the Denver metro area will receive meaningful holiday gifts this season.“Every move we make is rooted in service—and this one was no different,” said Carrie Levy, CEO of Exodus Moving & Storage. “We were honored to support our partners in bringing comfort, celebration, and connection to local families this holiday season.” CBS Colorado’s annual Toy Drive exemplifies the power of local partnerships in action. By joining forces with other community organizations, Exodus helped ensure that thousands of donated items reached the children and families who need them most—on time, and with care.“At Exodus Moving, giving back is part of the mission,” said Ilan Levy, Owner of Exodus. “Every move is an opportunity to serve, and we are proud to support organizations that uplift others and create lasting change.”To view the full CBS segment, visit:About Exodus Moving & StorageFor over 28 years, Exodus Moving & Storage has served Colorado with professional, full-time movers, award-winning service, and a deep commitment to community impact. The company’s services include residential, commercial, and senior relocations, as well as climate-controlled storage, portable containers, and nonprofit logistics coordination.Exodus proudly serves Northern Colorado and beyond with local, intrastate, and interstate moving solutions. The company holds multiple national and regional honors, including Silver Certification from the National Association of Senior & Specialty Move Managers (NASMM) and recognition as Wheaton Worldwide Agent of the Year.Learn more at www.ExodusMoving.com

