Exodus Moving & Storage Wins 2025 Best of NOCO Award for Best Moving Company

JOHNSTOWN, CO, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Exodus Moving & Storage is honored to announce that it has been voted Best Moving Company in the 2025 Best of NOCO Readers’ Choice Awards. This recognition, awarded by the readers of NOCO Style Magazine, highlights the company’s trusted presence and outstanding service across Northern Colorado.“Being named Best of NOCO means a great deal because it comes directly from the community we serve every day,” said Ilan Levy, Owner of Exodus Moving & Storage. “It reflects the trust, relationships, and reputation we have built over the last 28 years—and we are truly grateful.”Each year, thousands of Northern Colorado residents vote for their favorite businesses in NOCO Style’s Best of NOCO contest. The campaign generates millions of impressions, bringing visibility to local businesses and celebrating excellence in the region. For Exodus, the award is a reflection of years of investment in customer service, professional training, and community connection.Exodus proudly serves Northern Colorado and beyond with full-service residential and commercial moving, senior relocation services, portable storage, and secure climate-controlled storage. The company offers both intrastate and interstate moving, with full-time, trained professionals leading every move from start to finish. Exodus is recognized as Northern Colorado’s leading certified moving company for seniors , a Wheaton Worldwide Agent of the Year , and the 2020 recipient of the Better Business Bureau Torch Award for Ethics.“What sets Exodus apart is our team, who is dedicated to bringing skill and compassion to every move,” said Carrie Levy, CEO of Exodus Moving & Storage. “This Best of NOCO award is a testament to their commitment, and to the incredible families and partners who trust us to move what matters most.”From senior transitions and estate moves to business relocations and secure storage, the Exodus team brings a solution-first mindset and local expertise to every move.“As we celebrate this recognition, we remain focused on what matters most—serving our customers with professionalism, care, and the highest standards possible,” added Carrie Levy. “We are proud to be part of Northern Colorado, and are thankful to everyone who voted.”About Exodus Moving & StorageExodus Moving & Storage is a locally owned, full-service moving and storage company serving residential and commercial clients throughout Northern Colorado and across the United States. With more than 28 years of experience, Exodus is known for its certified movers, community partnerships, and end-to-end service approach. The company provides local, intrastate, and interstate moving; portable storage; senior relocation support; and climate-controlled storage—with an emphasis on ethical practices and professional care.Learn more at https://exodusmoving.com/

