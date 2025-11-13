Exodus Moving & Storage Honored with 2025 Herald Reader’s Choice Award in Loveland

LOVELAND, CO, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Exodus Moving & Storage is proud to announce that it has been named a 2025 Herald Reader’s Choice Award winner for best moving company in Loveland. This recognition, presented by the Loveland Reporter-Herald , highlights the company’s professional standards and long-standing ties to the Loveland community.“For us, Loveland represents everything we stand for—local relationships, integrity, and trust,” said Ilan Levy, Owner of Exodus Moving & Storage. “To be recognized by the people of Loveland means a great deal to our entire team. We are not just moving furniture; we are helping people transition into new chapters of their lives in a place we care deeply about.”Founded on the Front Range nearly three decades ago, Exodus serves families, seniors, veterans, and local businesses with full-time, trained movers, careful handling, and clear communication. The company offers local and long-distance moving, portable storage, secure temperature-controlled warehouse storage, packing and setup, and logistics support for nonprofits and events. The simple storage approach—load once, store, unload once—helps reduce handling and stress during life transitions.“Giving back to Loveland has always been part of our mission,” said Carrie Levy, CEO of Exodus Moving & Storage. “This award reflects the trust our neighbors place in our team and partners. We are honored to be recognized and inspired to serve with even greater purpose.”Exodus’ quality commitments are recognized across Colorado and beyond. The company received Agent of the Year for Wheaton Worldwide Moving—placing it among the top 1% of Wheaton agents for service quality and operational excellence. The company received Agent of the Year for Wheaton Worldwide Moving in recognition of its top-tier performance and customer satisfaction. Exodus is also Silver Certified by NASMM (National Association of Senior & Specialty Move Managers), underscoring its training and sensitivity in senior relocations.Exodus brings mountain and intrastate expertise to moves throughout Colorado, supported by long-distance oversight through its national partner network.“As we celebrate this Readers’ Choice honor, we are focused on what comes next for our clients and community,” added Ilan Levy. “We are grateful for Loveland’s support and look forward to moving it forward—one home, one family, and one relationship at a time.”About Exodus Moving & StorageExodus Moving & Storage is a locally owned, full-service moving and storage company serving residential and commercial clients throughout Colorado and across the United States. With more than 28 years of experience, Exodus is known for its full-time, trained movers, transparent estimates, and community partnerships. Services include local and long-distance moving, senior move management, portable storage containers, and secure climate-controlled storage.Learn more at exodusmoving.com.

