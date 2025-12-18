New Picture Book Helps Kids See Beyond Appearances

Kit Kat Camp: The Grumpy Neighbor reminds readers that empathy starts with listening.

Look beyond first impressions, choose kindness, and get to know people’s hearts before judging their exteriors.” — Kathy Dixon Dye

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-winning educator and author Kathy Dixon Dye releases the second installment in her beloved Kit Kat Camp series, Kit Kat Camp: The Grumpy Neighbor, a touching story filled with heart, humor, and the timeless message of compassion.When the boys at Grandma’s Kit Kat Camp lose their basketball over the fence, they’re less than eager to confront the “grumpy neighbor” next door. What begins as a reluctant encounter soon becomes an unexpected friendship and an important reminder that everyone has a story worth hearing. Beneath that grumpy exterior may just be a surprising heart of gold.Kit Kat Camp: The Grumpy Neighbor delivers a simple yet powerful truth: Understanding others starts with curiosity and kindness. Inspired by Dye’s years in the classroom, the book encourages children to look past surface impressions and take the time to listen, a skill that builds empathy and emotional intelligence early on.With warmth and relatability, this relatable tale opens the door for family or classroom discussions about inclusion, misunderstanding, and friendship.Children and adults alike will find that Kit Kat Camp: The Grumpy Neighbor teaches meaningful life lessons by:-Offering a heartfelt and relatable exploration of kindness and empathy.-Sparking meaningful conversations about judgment, second chances, and connection.-Speaking directly to parents, grandparents, educators, and librarians who value stories that build character.“After 29 years of teaching elementary school, I know the most important lessons aren’t found in textbooks, they’re found in stories,” says Kathy Dixon Dye. “I wrote The Grumpy Neighbor to teach children what I want my own grandchildren to carry into the world: Look beyond first impressions, choose kindness, and get to know people’s hearts before judging their exteriors.”Kit Kat Camp: The Grumpy Neighbor is available now on Amazon https://rebrand.ly/cec983 ) starting at $13.99 and on www.kathydyeauthor.com for $12 (paperback) / $15 (hardcover).Kathy Dixon Dye is a retired elementary school teacher with a Master’s in Education and nearly three decades of experience inspiring young learners. Having moved often as a child, she knows first-hand the challenges of fitting in and the power of empathy in forming lasting connections. Today, Kathy channels those lessons into heartfelt children’s stories that encourage understanding, imagination, and kindness across generations.Kathy Dye is also available to speak at schools, libraries, and community events on literacy, storytelling, and teaching kindness.For media and press inquiries, please contact Kathy Dixon Dye at kathydye268@gmail.com.

