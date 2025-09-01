`Yosemite Bed and Breakfast` Combines Scenic Storytelling With Real Recipes From the Sierra

A cozy novel of love, legacy, and recipes from real-life B&B owner Kay Tolladay Pitts

I wanted to share that world in a way that wasn’t just a memoir but a story that could stand on its own” — Kay Tolladay Pitts

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Willow Tree Press is pleased to announce the release of Yosemite Bed and Breakfast, a heartwarming novel by Kay Tolladay Pitts. Set against the majestic backdrop of Yosemite National Park, this story weaves together family drama, romance, outdoor adventure, and mouthwatering recipes that capture the spirit of a cozy mountain getaway.Drawing from her own 30+ years living in Yosemite and 18 years as a beloved B&B owner, author Kay Tolladay Pitts brings authenticity and warmth to every page. What begins as the story of Moni, a woman finally living her dream of running a charming bed and breakfast, quickly unfolds into a tale of secrets, resilience, and the search for home.When a mysterious woman arrives claiming to be Moni’s half-sister (and entitled to half of the B&B) Moni is thrown into a whirlwind of doubt, betrayal, and unexpected romance. Alongside breathtaking depictions of Yosemite hikes and skiing adventures, readers will also discover recipes that were served at the author’s own inn, blending the joy of fiction with the flavors of real-life hospitality.Inside Yosemite Bed and Breakfast, you’ll discover:-A family drama layered with secrets, healing, and heart-A slow-blooming romance that warms like a cozy fire-An authentic Yosemite backdrop that feels alive on every page-Recipes that let you taste the story long after the last chapter-Themes of resilience, belonging, and finding your true place in the world“I lived in Yosemite for more than 30 years, 18 of them running a bed and breakfast. I wanted to share that world in a way that wasn’t just a memoir but a story that could stand on its own. Writing this book felt like a completion—something different from painting, where I always want to go back and change the colors. With this novel, I can finally say, ‘It’s finished,’ and I love that.”- Kay Tolladay PittsYosemite Bed and Breakfast is more than a novel, it’s an invitation to experience Yosemite through the eyes of someone who truly lived it. Readers will find themselves swept into the beauty of the mountains, the drama of relationships, and the warmth of shared meals. Whether you’ve visited Yosemite before or dream of going one day, this book offers an intimate glimpse into the park’s spirit that no guidebook can capture.This book is available immediately via Amazon https://a.co/d/atNtPMv ) starting at $11.99Kay Tolladay Pitts is a retired teacher, artist, writer, and former bed and breakfast owner who called Yosemite home for over 30 years. In 1980, she married Don Pitts, the U.S. Magistrate Judge for Yosemite, and together they lived in Yosemite Valley before building their dream home and opening a B&B that welcomed guests from around the world for nearly two decades.Now 91, Kay continues to live a vibrant and creative life. An accomplished landscape artist working primarily in acrylics, her work has been exhibited in Yosemite and other galleries. Her stories, art, and recipes celebrate the natural beauty and community spirit of Yosemite, where her heart still resides.For media and press inquiries, please contact Kay Tolladay Pitts at kaytpitts@gmail.com

