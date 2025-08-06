Give It Up: A Heartwarming Tale of Prayer and Forgiveness

Give It Up - Gail Withey

In Give It Up, children discover the beauty of prayer, the strength of forgiveness, and the joy of friendship through a faith-filled journey.

Through the good times and not-so-good times in my life, praying and letting God be in control has given me the strength and direction to share with others what a wonderful God we have.” — Gail Withey

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Willow Tree Press is proud to announce the refreshed release of Give It Up, a tender and faith-filled children’s picture book written by Gail Withey. With updated text and beautiful new illustrations, this beloved story returns to share timeless lessons on friendship, emotions, and leaning on Jesus in times of trouble.In Give It Up, young readers follow two cheerful squirrels, Will and Wisdom, as they start their day with joyful play and prayer. But when Wisdom’s prized acorn goes missing, hurt feelings and misunderstanding lead to anger and accusations. As the story unfolds, children witness the journey of forgiveness, learning to "give it up" to Jesus and trust Him to restore peace. Through this gentle narrative, kids are encouraged to pray, process their emotions, and value friendships anchored in faith.This book brings value to children by-Teaching the power of prayer in a way young hearts can understand and practice.-Encouraging emotional awareness by modeling how to handle anger, frustration, and forgiveness.-Promoting friendship and reconciliation through the relatable story of Will and Wisdom.-Strengthening faith-based values like trust, kindness, and turning to Jesus in hard times."I believe there is power in prayer because it is our conversation with God, and God wants us to talk to Him. There’s a saying that says, 'Let go and let God.' To let go means to give it up, and prayer is having faith in God. Through the good times and not-so-good times in my life, praying and letting God be in control has given me the strength and direction to share with others what a wonderful God we have."Gail Withey hopes that children who read Give It Up carry the message of prayer with them throughout life, not just as a bedtime ritual, but as a meaningful way to connect with God and find comfort in His love. Whether a child is navigating playground squabbles or bigger life challenges, Give It Up reminds them that Jesus is always listening.This book is available immediately via Amazon https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0FHKGL69G ) starting at $2.99Gail Withey is a faith-filled children’s book author with a passion for helping others experience God’s love. Through storytelling and prayer, she seeks to guide young hearts to trust Jesus and find joy in His presence. When she's not writing, Gail is actively involved in her local church and community, always looking for ways to uplift and serve.For media and press inquiries, please contact Gail Withey at helpotheralways@gmail.com

