INDIE BLACK-AND-WHITE HOLIDAY FEATURE 'STATIONED AT HOME' MAKES ITALIAN PREMIERE

Nostalgic Christmas Eve Drama Set in 1998 to Screen in Capri, Italy on Tuesday, December 30, 2025 At Capri Hollywood International Film Festival

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The independent black-and-white Christmas film STATIONED AT HOME will make its Italian premiere at the prestigious Capri Hollywood International Film Festival in Capri, Italy. The screening will take place on Tuesday, December 30, 2025, at 7:00 PM, with filmmaker Daniel V. Masciari in attendance.

Released in late 2025, STATIONED AT HOME is already generating buzz for its unique visual style, nostalgic independent film aesthetic, and heartwarming story of unexpected connection. The film follows a quirky taxi driver working the graveyard shift on Christmas Eve 1998 in a small, forgotten city. As he breathlessly awaits the sight of the International Space Station on this clear and frigid night, a parade of offbeat misfits derail his plans, propelling the story to its exhilarating climax. In this poetic, hilarious, and often absurd tale, complete strangers discover unexpected unity and a newfound understanding of their place among the stars.

"Stationed At Home is made in the spirit of 70s and 80s independent films, with a raw and unfiltered approach that captures the essence of storytelling without compromise," said filmmaker Daniel V. Masciari. "It is a personal and unique embrace of creative freedom, resulting in a truly uplifting, one-of-a-kind cinematic experience."

The film's distinctive black-and-white cinematography and focus on quiet moments and character-driven storytelling evoke the feel of classic independent cinema, while its Christmas Eve setting and themes of connection and community give it a timeless, heartwarming quality.

Written and directed by Daniel V. Masciari, STATIONED AT HOME was produced by Bethany Hedges, Eliza VanCort, and Matt Fleck. The cast features Erik Bjarnar (Ralph), Darryle Johnson (Harry), Eliza VanCort (Elaine), Jamie Donnelly (Robin), Peter Foster Morris (George), Jeff DuMont (Jack), and Alek Osinski (Joe, The Cop). Jackson Jarvis served as Director of Photography.

Alongside its Italian premiere in Capri, STATIONED AT HOME is currently available in the USA for streaming on Prime Video and Apple TV.

FILM INFORMATION:

Title: Stationed At Home

Writer/Director: Daniel V. Masciari

Producers: Bethany Hedges, Eliza VanCort, Matt Fleck

Format: Black-and-white

Setting: Christmas Eve 1998

Availability: Prime Video, Apple TV

FILM ASSETS:

Website: https://www.stationedathome.com

Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lyYhBK8Nkkk

Key Art: https://www.stationedathome.com/key-art

Stills: https://www.stationedathome.com/still-images

