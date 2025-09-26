WORLD PREMIERE: FEATURE 'THE TENDERNESS TOUR' DEBUTS AT HEARTLAND INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL IN INDIANAPOLIS

Documentary Follows Activist Richard Propes on His Mission to Eliminate Medical Debt Across Indiana

Documentary Follows Activist Richard Propes on His Mission to Eliminate Medical Debt Across Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Heartland International Film Festival, one of the Midwest’s most celebrated showcases for independent cinema, will host the world premiere of The Tenderness Tour, a powerful new documentary about beloved Indianapolis activist Richard Propes and his most ambitious challenge yet.

For more than 30 years, Propes has embodied courage, compassion, and irreverence through his annual “Tenderness Tour,” a wheelchair journey across Indiana and beyond that has raised awareness and financial support for vulnerable communities. Rooted in Indianapolis, Richard’s Tenderness Tour has long been a symbol of hope, drawing strength from the city while inspiring thousands far beyond it.

In this deeply personal and hard-fought new chapter, Propes is on a mission to sustain the very tour that once saved his life. His ambitious goal: to raise one million dollars to help offset $155 million in Indiana medical debt – despite never raising more than $20,000 in a single effort. Filmed in multiple locations throughout Indiana, The Tenderness Tour captures Propes’s trademark wit, unshakable resilience, and the tenacious Hoosiers he meets along the way.

Propes’s fundraising campaign is made possible through a partnership with national nonprofit Undue Medical Debt. Powered by donors like Propes, Undue buys and erases the medical debts of everyday people — freeing them from the burden of medical bills they can’t afford. On average, every one dollar donated erases $100 of medical debt.

Directed by Andie Redwine and produced by Edward Paul Fry, Denis Henry Hennelly, and Mike Manning, along with executive producers Seth Maxwell and Jeffrey L. Sparks, the film was shot extensively in Indianapolis and communities throughout Central and Northern Indiana, weaving together candid footage of Propes’s journey with powerful stories from hardworking Hoosiers suffering under the weight of medical debt. The film is both a celebration of Propes’s legacy and a testament to Hoosier ingenuity in tackling difficult challenges.

The premiere at Heartland carries special significance. Since its founding in 1991, the Heartland International Film Festival has become one of Indiana’s cultural crown jewels recognized nationally for honoring films that inspire, uplift, and spark meaningful change. The screening of The Tenderness Tour continues that tradition, bringing Propes’s story home to the community that has supported his missions from the start. Additionally, proceeds after the film recoups the costs of production will all support medical debt relief.

“Richard’s story is, at its heart, an Indiana story,” said Hoosier-born filmmaker Andie Redwine. “It’s about the power of one person’s decision to transform lives and communities. We couldn’t imagine a more meaningful place than Heartland for this world premiere.”

“Richard’s ambitious goal to erase $155 million in medical debt for his fellow Hoosiers exemplifies the kind of community-driven action we need to tackle this country’s medical debt crisis, which unfortunately is only getting worse,” said Undue Medical Debt president and CEO Allison Sesso. “The Tenderness Tour shines a much-needed spotlight on this crisis and shows how one person’s passion can truly make a difference for families burdened by these unpayable debts.”

The world premiere screening of The Tenderness Tour will take place on October 11, 2025, at the Heartland International Film Festival in Indianapolis, with Richard Propes, the director, and the filmmaking team in attendance for a post-screening Q&A.

Film Information:

Title: The Tenderness Tour

World Premiere: October 11, 2025

Location:

The Tobias Theater at Newfields

4000 N. Michigan Road Indianapolis, IN 46208

Time: 1PM EDT

Festival: Heartland International Film Festival

Location: Indianapolis, IN

The following talent are scheduled to participate in post-screening Q&A (subject to change):

Richard Propes - Featured Subject

Andie Redwine - Director, Producer

Ed Paul Fry - Producer

Jeff Sparks - Executive Producer

Seth Maxwell - Producer, Executive Producer

Denis Henry Hennelly - Producer, Editor

Peter Alton – Director of Photography

Max Lombardo – Composer

For ticket information please visit https://tickets.heartlandfilm.org/schedule/68b088fc42e8a0f6f79385d0

A Scene from "The Tenderness Tour"

