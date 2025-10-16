AWARD-WINNING DOCUMENTARY 'ROADS OF FIRE' HITS LOS ANGELES FOR EXCLUSIVE ENGAGEMENT

A compelling scene from the documentary "Roads of Fire"

Following Mill Valley Film Festival Premiere and NYC Success, Acclaimed Migration Doc Opens October 31 at Laemmle Monica

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fresh off major festival wins and a sold-out New York run, the powerful documentary Roads of Fire is coming to Los Angeles for a special exclusive engagement. Beginning Friday, October 31, 2025, the feature will screen at the Laemmle Monica Film Center in Santa Monica. Ahead of its run, the production team will host a VIP tastemaker screening at the Laemmle Glendale on Wednesday October 29 at 7PM, followed by a Q&A with filmmaker Nathaniel Lezra.

Director Nathaniel Lezra takes audiences where few cameras have ventured—deep into the heart of the global migration crisis.

“This isn't your typical documentary," said filmmaker Nathaniel Lezra. "With rare, unprecedented access, we've woven together three gripping human stories that reveal the true face of this urgent crisis.”

The film is already turning heads. It snagged Best Documentary Feature at the 2025 Santa Barbara International Film Festival and the Audience Award at Brooklyn Film Festival—and that's just the beginning. After packing theaters at IFC in New York earlier this month, the film makes its highly anticipated LA debut following its October 10 premiere at Mill Valley Film Festival.

Produced by Malcolm Bird and Joél Inchaustegui, with executive producers Nicole Tao, David Wu, Malcolm Bird, Nathaniel Lezra, and Benjamin Wellington, Roads of Fire showcases Lezra's gift for deeply human storytelling—the same vision he brought to Don't Leave Me Behind: Stories of Young Ukrainian Survival for MTV and Paramount.

Roads of Fire screens for a special engagement starting October 31, 2025, at Laemmle Monica Film Center.

