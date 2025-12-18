2025 King's Counsel Designations Announced

CANADA, December 18 - Released on December 18, 2025

This year twelve Saskatchewan lawyers are being recognized for their contributions to the legal profession and public service with the King's Counsel (K.C.) designation.

"I am very pleased to announce this year's King's Counsel recipients, who represent a wide range of expertise and knowledge across Saskatchewan's legal community," Justice Minister and Attorney General Tim McLeod, K.C. said. "We are honoured to acknowledge the dedicated and talented legal professionals in Saskatchewan through the King's Counsel designations."

The 2025 King's Counsel appointments are as follows:

Trifon John (John) Agioritis is with MLT Aikins LLP in Saskatoon. He was called to the Bar in 2004.

Shawn Edwin Blackman is a Senior Crown Counsel (Prosecutor) with the Ministry of Justice and Attorney General in Prince Albert. He was called to the Bar in 2004.

Jessie Clairisse Buydens is with SPM Law in Saskatoon. Jessie is President of the Saskatchewan Branch of the Canadian Bar Association. She was called to the Bar in 2008.

George Anthony Green is with McKercher LLP in the Saskatoon office. He was called to the Bar in 2003.

Robert James Grimsrud is Vice President, Legal Services and General Counsel with Legal Aid Saskatchewan in Saskatoon. He was called to the Bar in 1991.

Theodore Francis (Ted) Koskie is with Koskie Law in Saskatoon. He was called to the Bar in 1981.

Maria Markatos is the Director of the Legislative Services Branch with the Ministry of Justice and Attorney General in Regina. She is the Immediate Past President of the Uniform Law Conference of Canada. She was called to the Bar in 2005.

Sandra June Schnell is Chief Legislative Crown Counsel with the Ministry of Justice and Attorney General in Regina. She was called to the Bar in 1992.

Heather Janine Sherdahl is with Parchomchuk Sherdahl Hunter in Prince Albert. She was called to the Bar in 2001.

Crystal Lynn Taylor is with Felesky Flynn LLP in Saskatoon. She was called to the Bar in 1999.

Shannon Gayle Whyley is with Whyley Legal Counsel & Labour Relations in Saskatoon. She was called to the Bar in 2008.

John Michael Williams is with Gerrand Rath Johnson LLP in Regina. He was called to the Bar in 1984.

King's Counsel appointments are based on recommendations from a selection committee consisting of Saskatchewan's Justice Minister and Attorney General, the Chief Justice of the Court of Appeal for Saskatchewan or Chief Justice of the Court of King's Bench, and past presidents of the Saskatchewan branch of the Canadian Bar Association and Law Society of Saskatchewan.

Individuals must live in Saskatchewan and must have been entitled to practice law for at least ten years in the superior courts of any province or territory of Canada, or the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

-30-

For more information, contact: