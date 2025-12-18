Water Security Agency Encourages the Public to Use Ice Safety Guidelines

CANADA, December 18 - Released on December 18, 2025

As freezing temperatures settle in on Saskatchewan, the Water Security Agency (WSA) reminds the public to use caution around all bodies of water as ice thickness varies across the province.

After a milder than normal fall, ice conditions may not be stable on many lakes, rivers, ponds and dugouts for several more weeks depending on weather. When planning any activity on frozen water, it is important to observe recent weather conditions and make sure the ice is safe.

Ice can look solid from a distance but still be thin, weak, or inconsistent underneath. As a guideline, you need at least 10 cm (four inches) of ice to walk on, 20 cm (eight inches) to drive a snowmobile or ATV on, 30 cm (12 inches) to drive a car or light truck on, and more than 30 cm (12 inches) to support a heavy truck.

Also avoid ice that:

looks slushy;

has thawed, then froze again;

is near moving water;

is layered, caused by sudden temperature changes; or

has structures on it, such as pressure ridges.

Ice thickness can be unpredictable and difficult to assess at times. To be sure, individuals can follow the guidelines provided and should always check conditions first.

If you have questions, please contact the Water Security Agency at 1-866-727-5420.

-30-

For more information, contact: