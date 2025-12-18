Saskatchewan Exports Double National Average

CANADA, December 18 - Released on December 18, 2025

Province Ranked Second in the Nation for Exports on a Per Capita Basis in 2024

According to data from the Ministry of Trade and Export Development and the Saskatchewan Trade and Export Partnership, the province exported more per person than almost any other province in the nation last year. Canada's exports averaged $18.8 thousand per person, while Saskatchewan's exports were nearly twice as high at $36.2 thousand per capita, creating more employment, higher wages for workers and opportunities for entrepreneurs looking to start their own businesses.

"More capital coming into the province bolsters a strong economy, which in turn creates new jobs and ensures a higher quality of life for the people who call this province home," Trade and Export Development Minister Warren Kaeding said. "The reliability and quality of our exports also continue to make our jurisdiction attractive to prospective investors."

In 2024, Saskatchewan goods reached over 160 countries, with the province emerging as the world's leading exporter of dry peas, lentils, durum, canola oil, canola meal, canary seed, mustard seed and oats.

Despite uncertainties around the current trade environment the province reached an all-time high of $83.6 billion this year, one of the highest GDP growth rates in the country.

Exports also continue to soar. In 2007, the value of Saskatchewan exports was $19.8 billion, which climbed to over $45 billion in 2024, the third-highest year on record. Growth continues in many commodities in 2025, with increases in exports of chickpeas, canola seed, wheat and potash.

"Our exporters, manufacturers, and producers have a global reputation for bringing the high-quality food, fuel, fertilizer and critical minerals our growing world needs to ensure food and energy security for generations," Kaeding said.

Saskatchewan remains focused on strengthening international engagement efforts to support resolution of tariffs, diversify markets, and promote food and energy security across the globe. This work is supported by nine trade and investment offices in China, Germany, India, Japan, Mexico, Singapore, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam, which are proving invaluable as global trade challenges continue.

For more information on opportunities in Saskatchewan, visit: investSK.ca.

