Saskatchewan Exports Have Global Reach

Data from the Ministry of Trade and Export Development and the Saskatchewan Trade and Export Partnership (STEP) show global demand for Saskatchewan goods remained high in 2024. The value of shipments from the province to the rest of the world totaled $45.3 billion last year.

"Saskatchewan's economy is built on exports, in fact, we export 70 per cent of what we produce," Trade and Export Development Minister Warren Kaeding said. "These numbers are a sign of a robust economy that is delivering for our citizens, with more capital flowing into the province thanks to our export sectors, we are able to focus on providing the infrastructure and services to Saskatchewan people that they rely on."

Through its network of nine international trade and investment offices, Saskatchewan has explored new export markets while strengthening existing ones. In 2024, exports from the province reached more than 160 countries, exemplifying the success of Saskatchewan's exporters.

"Saskatchewan exporters continue to demonstrate their resilience and global competitiveness," Saskatchewan Trade and Export Partnership President and CEO Chris Lane said. "These strong results reflect the coordinated efforts of industry and government to open new markets and STEP is proud to enable and support bringing Saskatchewan products to the world."

Saskatchewan continues to be a safe and reliable supplier of critical minerals including potash and uranium, crude oil, wheat, canola, pulses, canola oil, agricultural machinery, steel, wood products and more. All of these place the province in an excellent position to withstand current global trade uncertainties.

The province's strong export sectors have led to significant growth in the provincial economy. Private capital investment in Saskatchewan increased last year by 17.3 per cent to $14.7 billion, ranking first among provinces. Private capital investment is projected to reach $16.2 billion in 2025, an increase of 10.1 per cent over 2024. This is the second highest anticipated percentage increase among the provinces.

Last year, the Government of Saskatchewan unveiled its new Securing the Next Decade of Growth - Saskatchewan's Investment Attraction Strategy. This strategy, combined with Saskatchewan's trade and investment website, InvestSK.ca, contains helpful information for investors and outlines why Saskatchewan is the best place to do business in Canada.

