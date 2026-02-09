Submit Release
Fall in Love with Fishing this Valentines Day: No Licence Required

CANADA, February 9 - Released on February 9, 2026

You can catch more than feelings this Valentine's Day weekend! Trade up the roses for a rod and reel and hit the ice for Free Fishing Weekend. Saskatchewan's free fishing weekend runs February 14-16, giving anglers the chance to fish without a licence on any provincial waterbody open to angling.

"We are lucky to have some of the world's best fishing right here in Saskatchewan," Environment Minister Darlene Rowden said. "Free Fishing Weekend is the perfect chance to get out, explore our beautiful province and enjoy angling with friends, family or your favorite fishing partner."

People ice fishing on a frozen lake in Saskatchewan

Want to make the most of your fishing time? Keep these tips in mind:

  • Always put safety first! Check ice thickness before venturing out and dress appropriately for the weather. For tips and ice thickness guidelines, see the Winter Ice Safety Fact Sheet.
  • Some waterbodies have lake-specific rules and regulations, be sure to check the Anglers Guide before you head out.
  • Don't leave a mess. Pack out all garbage and dispose of it properly.

Regular rules like possession limits still apply, and if you're planning to take your catch out of Saskatchewan, you'll need a valid angling licence.

To find out more about fishing in Saskatchewan, check the Saskatchewan Anglers Guide, available wherever fishing licences are sold or online at saskatchewan.ca/fishing.

-30-

For more information, contact:

