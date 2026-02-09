$1.7 Million for a Safer, Stronger Regina

CANADA, February 9 - Released on February 9, 2026

The Government of Saskatchewan is advancing public safety efforts in Regina with continued investment in the Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods (SCAN) enforcement initiative.

For 2025-26, nearly $6 million has been allocated to support the province's multi-year plan to add roughly 100 new frontline officers across Saskatchewan. This funding builds on the SCAN expansion first introduced in fall 2024.

"Communities across Saskatchewan deserve policing that is visible, well supported, and equipped to respond when people need help," Community Safety Minister Michael Weger said. "Regina residents take pride in the safety and vibrancy of their city, and this funding reflects our commitment to ensuring local officers have the tools and personnel they need to protect that quality of life. By investing in frontline capacity, we are helping the Regina Police Service deliver faster response times and strengthen their connection with the community."

Through this year's investment, the Regina Police Service will receive $1.7 million to assist with recruiting and retaining approximately 27 officers. This funding will strengthen frontline policing capacity and support improved response times for area residents.

"This investment will make a real difference for Regina by strengthening response times and ensuring our officers have the capacity they need to keep our community safe," Regina Mayor Chad Bachynski said. "I want to thank the provincial government for recognizing our city's needs and continuing to invest in frontline policing. This partnership represents meaningful progress, and it will have a lasting impact on the safety and wellbeing of our residents as we face the diverse challenges of a growing city."

"We often hear from our community that they want to see more officers in their neighbourhoods," Regina Police Service Chief Lorilee Davies said. "Investments, like this one, help us to be more responsive to the needs of our community, respond more effectively to crime that is becoming increasingly complex and balance workload for our officers."

The Government of Saskatchewan values its strong partnership with the Regina Police Service and municipal police services throughout the province, which play a critical role in maintaining public safety for Saskatchewan citizens.

By investing in additional frontline officers and supporting local policing partners, the province is strengthening community safety by enhancing response capabilities and ensuring officers can attend more calls for service to help create safer neighbourhoods for Saskatchewan citizens.

