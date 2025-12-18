Senior Helpers Opens Doors in Greater Milwaukee

Senior Helpers Logo Senior Helpers Caregiver Caregiver at Senior Helpers

WAUWATOSA, WI, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Senior Helpers , the nation’s premier provider of in-home senior care services, is proud to announce the opening of its newest location in the Greater Milwaukee area.The location, owned and operated by Mansi Pathak, officially began serving the community on December 15, 2025. Mansi brings more than 20 years of experience as a pharmacist to her role as a franchise owner, with a career rooted in compassion, integrity, and high-quality patient care. As a frontline essential worker during the COVID-19 pandemic, she went above and beyond to serve seniors and vulnerable individuals delivering medications, administering vaccines, providing personal support, and helping navigate complex insurance needs. Her ability to pair clinical expertise with genuine empathy naturally led her to senior home care, making this next step a seamless fit. Through Senior Helpers of Greater Milwaukee, they will provide a wide range of services to help people age comfortably and safely in their homes—from assistance with daily activities to specialized care for chronic conditions.“I chose Senior Helpers because it allows me to deliver high-quality, compassionate care while running a values-driven business that truly puts seniors first.” – Mansi PathakSenior Helpers is known nationwide for its dependable, consistent, and affordable non-medical senior care services. The company’s highly trained and rigorously screened caregivers are dedicated to providing compassionate care while preserving the dignity and independence of their clients. Senior Helpers is also nationally recognized as a top workplace for caregivers.Mansi’s commitment to service extends beyond her professional life and into her home and community. She and her husband are raising two teenagers who are actively involved in community service and athletics, reinforcing the importance of giving back and staying engaged locally. As a family, they enjoy supporting senior-focused initiatives and local events, and they share a love for animals, especially their rescue dog, Wilson, who holds a special place in their hearts.“My vision is to strengthen our community by ensuring seniors can age with dignity, independence and the support they deserve-right at home.” – Mansi PathakSenior Helpers of Greater Milwaukee offers the exclusive LIFE Profile program—a data-driven assessment tool designed to reduce hospitalizations and support aging in place. Caregivers also receive training through the Senior Gemsprogram for Alzheimer’s and dementia care, developed in collaboration with dementia care expert Teepa Snow. Additional specialized programs are available for Parkinson’s care, transitional care, surgery assistance, and veteran care.“Mansi is the ideal Senior Helpers franchisee,” says Peter Ross, CEO and Co-Founder of Senior Helpers. “Her background in healthcare, combined with her passion for community service, makes her the perfect candidate for us. We’re excited to see their business thrive and more Wauwatosa residents benefit from the compassionate care Senior Helpers provides.”Senior Helpers of Greater Milwaukee is located at 10950 W Capitol Dr, Wauwatosa, WI 53222.To contact the office, call (414) 567-1969 or visit https://www.seniorhelpers.com/wi/greater-milwaukee/ To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit https://www.seniorhelpersfranchise.com/ About Senior HelpersSenior Helpersis the nation’s premier provider of in-home senior services, offering specialized care for individuals with Alzheimer’s, dementia, and Parkinson’s, as well as personal and companion care for those needing daily support. Founded in 2002 with the mission to help seniors age with dignity, the company has hundreds of franchised and company-owned locations that have cared for tens of thousands of seniors. Senior Helpers is owned by Advocate Health, one of the nation’s largest health systems. Learn more at https://www.seniorhelpers.com

