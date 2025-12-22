NotaryLive Completes SOC 2 Type II Examination for Security

NotaryLive completes SOC II Type 2 Examination

NotaryLive successfully completes its SOC 2 Type II audit, affirming its commitment to the security and reliability of its remote notarization platform.

Earning our SOC 2 Type II report reflects the hard work, discipline and care we put into protecting our customers' data every day.” — Joshua Stankard

NANUET, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NotaryLive , a remote online notarization platform, today announced its successful completion of its SOC 2 examination as of December 11th, 2025 and includes the following scopes: Security of NotaryLive’s Remote Notarization Platform Services System.The SOC 2 audit was conducted by A-LIGN , the leading provider in cybersecurity compliance trusted by more than 4,000 global organizations to help mitigate cybersecurity risks. The examination, covering May 1st to October 31st, 2025, assessed NotaryLive’s system against AICPA SOC 2 Description Criteria and evaluated the design and operating effectiveness of controls. The review provided assurance that NotaryLive met its service commitments and system requirements based on the AICPA Trust Services Criteria, specifically focusing on the Security category.“Earning our SOC 2 Type II report reflects the hard work, discipline and care we put into protecting our customers' data every day,” said Joshua Stankard, CEO of NotaryLive. “Trust is foundational to what we build and this milestone reinforces our commitment to security, reliability and operational excellence.”The SOC 2 examination, established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), is a globally recognized assessment. It is designed for organizations of any size and industry to confirm that the personal assets of their current and prospective customers are protected. A SOC 2 report verifies that a company's infrastructure, software, people, data, policies, procedures, and operations have undergone a formal review.“Congratulations to NotaryLive for completing their SOC 2 audit, a widely recognized signal of trust and security," said Steve Simmons, COO of A-LIGN. "It's great to work with organizations like NotaryLive, who understand the value of expertise in driving an efficient audit and the importance of a high-quality final report."The successful SOC 2 Type II examination validates NotaryLive's continuous dedication to compliance, assuring customers that robust safeguards are effectively implemented to protect their data. This milestone further supports NotaryLive’s enterprise, government, and regulated-industry customers who require independently validated security controls.About NotaryLiveFounded in 2018, NotaryLive offers a secure online platform for remote document notarization, modernizing the process. It uses advanced identity verification and remote online notarization, connecting users nationwide with certified notaries 24/7 via secure video conferencing while ensuring strict compliance. NotaryLive serves diverse industries including real estate, insurance, legal, financial, healthcare, and government. Visit notarylive.com for more information.ABOUT A-LIGNA-LIGN is the leading provider of high-quality, efficient cybersecurity compliance programs. Combining experienced auditors and audit management technology, A-LIGN provides the widest breadth and depth of services including SOC 2, ISO 27001, HITRUST, FedRAMP, and PCI. A-LIGN is the number one issuer of SOC 2 and a leading HITRUST and FedRAMP assessor. To learn more, visit a-lign.com.

