NotaryLive Becomes First Online Notary Platform to Launch AI-Powered Document Tagging

NotaryLive Introduces AI-Powered Document Tagging

Revolutionary AI Tagging automatically identifies document fields in seconds, eliminating manual tagging and accelerating document processing for businesses.

NANUET, NY, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NotaryLive, a remote online notarization platform, today announced the launch of AI-Powered Document Tagging, an innovative feature that automatically identifies and marks document fields in seconds. This breakthrough technology is the first of its kind in the remote online notarization industry.While traditional auto tagging relied on rigid OCR templates that often failed with complex documents, NotaryLive's AI-Powered Document Tagging learns and adapts, transforming document processing by automatically identifying fields with unprecedented accuracy and minimal human intervention.NotaryLive's AI Tagging accelerates document processing by automatically detecting signature blocks, text fields, checkboxes, and date fields across various document types. Compared to manual tagging, this new technology reduces document preparation time from minutes to mere seconds.“I'm proud of my team, who are committed to making document management smarter and more straightforward,” said Joshua Stankard, CEO of NotaryLive. “Our new AI-Powered Document Tagging feature transforms productivity and sets the stage for even more intelligent solutions ahead.”The new feature integrates with NotaryLive's existing flow, requiring no additional training or setup. The AI system recognizes field patterns even in unfamiliar documents, ensuring consistent accuracy.“Our vision for AI Document Tagging was to solve the fundamental challenge in document processing,” said Aaron Absolam, NotaryLive’s Lead Developer, “We built a system that intelligently identifies fields across diverse documents with remarkable accuracy, transforming hours of manual work into seconds of automated precision.”To see the AI Tagging feature in action, schedule a demo or visit NotaryLive.com to learn more.About NotaryLiveNotaryLive is dedicated to simplifying and modernizing document notarization through its secure online platform, empowering life's signature moments. Founded in 2018, NotaryLive combines advanced identity verification technology with remote online notarization capabilities to serve clients nationwide. The platform connects users with certified notaries 24/7 through secure video conferencing while maintaining strict compliance with state regulations. NotaryLive serves a diverse client base across industries including real estate, insurance, legal services, financial services, construction, healthcare, automotive, virtual mailbox services, estate planning, property management, and government agencies. For more information, visit notarylive.com.

