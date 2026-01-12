NotaryLive and SmartAdvocate Partner to Eliminate Legal Notarization Delays

NotaryLive and SmartAdvocate integrate and become partners.

SmartAdvocate & NotaryLive partner to embed remote online notarization, eliminating legal delays and streamlining document workflows for faster case resolution.

This partnership puts notarization directly into existing case management systems, streamlining document workflows and enhancing trust while helping legal teams work smarter.” — Matthew Marks

NANUET, NY, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NotaryLive , a leading remote online notarization (RON) platform, today announced a strategic partnership with SmartAdvocate , the trusted case management software used by personal injury and mass tort law firms nationwide. This integration brings secure, compliant online notarization directly into SmartAdvocate workflows, helping firms close cases faster while reducing administrative burden.Law firms often lose valuable time coordinating notarizations; from scheduling conflicts and in-person delays to manual uploads and disconnected systems. Clients wait days or even weeks, staff juggle multiple platforms, and cases stall. The NotaryLive and SmartAdvocate partnership was built to remove these bottlenecks entirely.By embedding remote online notarization directly into SmartAdvocate, firms can initiate notarization sessions within their existing case files. Clients receive a secure link, complete identity verification, and connect with a licensed notary via live video, often in minutes instead of days. Once completed, notarized documents automatically return to the correct SmartAdvocate case with digital stamps and seals, eliminating manual uploads, duplicate data entry, and lost files.“Legal teams are under constant pressure to move fast without sacrificing compliance,” said Matthew Marks, Director of Strategic Partnerships. “This partnership puts notarization directly into existing case management systems, streamlining document workflows and enhancing trust while helping legal teams work smarter".SmartAdvocate users can also configure their dashboards to launch notarization sessions directly from case files, track activity across high-volume caseloads, and scale operations without adding administrative headcount. The integration is especially impactful for personal injury firms handling hundreds of active cases, mass tort practices processing large case influxes, and firms serving clients across multiple states or rural areas.“Our partnership with NotaryLive enhances both the firm and client experience by removing delays and manual steps from the notarization process,” says Allison Rampolla, SVP Sales and Marketing, “It’s another way SmartAdvocate helps firms work smarter and serve clients better”.The partnership supports state-compliant remote online notarization and helps firms reduce staff burnout, eliminate scheduling delays, and maintain confidence in compliance across jurisdictions. Whether firms are existing SmartAdvocate users, current NotaryLive customers, or new to both platforms, the integration creates a seamless path to faster, more efficient case resolution.About NotaryLiveFounded in 2018, NotaryLive provides a secure online platform for remote document notarization, modernizing a traditionally manual process. Using advanced identity verification and live video conferencing, NotaryLive connects users nationwide with certified notaries 24/7 while maintaining strict compliance standards. NotaryLive serves industries including legal, real estate, insurance, financial services, healthcare, and government. Learn more at notarylive.com.About SmartAdvocateSmartAdvocate is a leading case management platform designed specifically for personal injury and mass tort law firms. The software centralizes case files, client communication, deadlines, and workflow automation, enabling firms to operate more efficiently and scale with confidence. Learn more at smartadvocate.com.

