Senior Helpers Opens Doors in Langley

LANGLEY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Senior Helpers , the nation’s premier provider of in-home senior care services, is proud to announce the opening of its newest location in Langley.The location, owned and operated by Shery Philip Chacko, officially began serving the community on December 15, 2025. Shery is a seasoned finance professional with more than 15 years of corporate experience across India, Dubai, the UK, and Canada. Five years ago, he transitioned into entrepreneurship, successfully operating a food franchise and gaining hands-on expertise in business ownership, team leadership, and delivering high-quality, customer-focused service. Through Senior Helpers of Langley, they will provide a wide range of services to help people age comfortably and safely in their homes—from assistance with daily activities to specialized care for chronic conditions.“We chose Senior Helpers because it reflects who we are—compassionate, values-driven, and committed to quality care. It allows us to bring together business excellence and clinical insight to support seniors and their families when they need it most.” – Shery Philip ChackoSenior Helpers is known nationwide for its dependable, consistent, and affordable non-medical senior care services. The company’s highly trained and rigorously screened caregivers are dedicated to providing compassionate care while preserving the dignity and independence of their clients. Senior Helpers is also nationally recognized as a top workplace for caregivers.Shery’s path into senior care, alongside his wife, Miriam, was inspired by personal experiences and a growing awareness of unmet needs in the community. Her background as a licensed speech therapist giving her firsthand understanding of communication, cognitive, and age-related challenges combined with his business acumen led them to a shared calling to serve seniors through Senior Helpers. Proud parents of four boys, the Chacko family values compassion, responsibility, and community, principles that guide their commitment to helping seniors live safely and with independence.“Our passion is to help seniors remain safe, independent, and connected in their own homes. By walking alongside families and caregivers, we hope to create a community where aging is met with dignity, respect, and genuine care.” – Shery Philip ChackoSenior Helpers of Langley offers the exclusive LIFE Profile program—a data-driven assessment tool designed to reduce hospitalizations and support aging in place. Caregivers also receive training through the Senior Gemsprogram for Alzheimer’s and dementia care, developed in collaboration with dementia care expert Teepa Snow. Additional specialized programs are available for Parkinson’s care, transitional care, surgery assistance, and veteran care.“Shery is the ideal Senior Helpers franchisee,” says Peter Ross, CEO and Co-Founder of Senior Helpers. “His background in corporate business, combined with his passion for people-first care, makes him the perfect candidate for us. We’re excited to see their business thrive and more Langley residents benefit from the compassionate care Senior Helpers provides.”Senior Helpers of Langley is located at 6360 202 St Unit 115, Langley, BC V2Y 1N2, Canada.To contact the office, call (778) 561-2305 or visit https://www.seniorhelpers.ca/bc/langley/ To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit https://www.seniorhelpersfranchise.com/ About Senior HelpersSenior Helpersis the nation’s premier provider of in-home senior services, offering specialized care for individuals with Alzheimer’s, dementia, and Parkinson’s, as well as personal and companion care for those needing daily support. Founded in 2002 with the mission to help seniors age with dignity, the company has hundreds of franchised and company-owned locations that have cared for tens of thousands of seniors. Senior Helpers is owned by Advocate Health, one of the nation’s largest health systems. Learn more at https://www.seniorhelpers.com

