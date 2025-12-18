Senior Helpers Opens Doors in Castle Rock & Parker

Senior Helpers Logo Senior Helpers Caregiver Caregiver at Senior Helpers

PARKER, CO, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Senior Helpers , the nation’s premier provider of in-home senior care services, is proud to announce the opening of its newest location in Parker.The location, owned and operated by Peter Aguero, officially began serving the community on December 15, 2025. Peter has built his career around developing service-based businesses grounded in strong relationships and community trust. He currently owns and operates a successful dance studio in Castle Rock that serves more than 240 students. His professional background also includes experience in healthcare and finance which deepened his understanding of how trusted relationships impact people during critical moments. Through Senior Helpers of Castle Rock & Parker, they will provide a wide range of services to help people age comfortably and safely in their homes—from assistance with daily activities to specialized care for chronic conditions.“From months before opening, the Senior Helpers team has been a true partner, providing direction, resources, and ongoing support that allowed us to launch with confidence and build a strong foundation for the future.” – Peter AgueroSenior Helpers is known nationwide for its dependable, consistent, and affordable non-medical senior care services. The company’s highly trained and rigorously screened caregivers are dedicated to providing compassionate care while preserving the dignity and independence of their clients. Senior Helpers is also nationally recognized as a top workplace for caregivers.Peter’s decision to open a Senior Helpers location was shaped by personal experience, as his family is currently navigating senior care needs while supporting his grandmother. That journey gave him firsthand insight into how overwhelming it can be to find care they can trust. He is passionate about helping seniors maintain dignity and independence while providing peace of mind to families and fostering a supportive environment for caregivers.“Our goal is to become a trusted resource for families in Castle Rock and Parker by delivering care that is personal, dependable, and rooted in respect. We want to support seniors in living safely and comfortably at home, while also being an employer of choice for caregivers who are passionate about making a difference.” – Peter AgueroSenior Helpers of Castle Rock & Parker offers the exclusive LIFE Profile program—a data-driven assessment tool designed to reduce hospitalizations and support aging in place. Caregivers also receive training through the Senior Gemsprogram for Alzheimer’s and dementia care, developed in collaboration with dementia care expert Teepa Snow. Additional specialized programs are available for Parkinson’s care, transitional care, surgery assistance, and veteran care.“Peter is the ideal Senior Helpers franchisee,” says Peter Ross, CEO and Co-Founder of Senior Helpers. “His passion for community-centered care makes him the perfect candidate for us. We’re excited to see their business thrive and more Parker residents benefit from the compassionate care Senior Helpers provides.”Senior Helpers of Castle Rock & Parker is located at 10841 S Crossroads Dr Unit 4, Parker, CO 80134.To contact the office, call (303) 376-4995 or visit https://www.seniorhelpers.com/co/parker/ To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit https://www.seniorhelpersfranchise.com/ About Senior HelpersSenior Helpersis the nation’s premier provider of in-home senior services, offering specialized care for individuals with Alzheimer’s, dementia, and Parkinson’s, as well as personal and companion care for those needing daily support. Founded in 2002 with the mission to help seniors age with dignity, the company has hundreds of franchised and company-owned locations that have cared for tens of thousands of seniors. Senior Helpers is owned by Advocate Health, one of the nation’s largest health systems. Learn more at https://www.seniorhelpers.com

