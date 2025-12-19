Bath Garden Center’s Complete Christmas Tree Shop is Open for Fort Collins Residents

Local nursery center offers a variety of fresh Christmas trees, wreaths & home decor, along with a Christmas tree delivery and disposal service.

FORT COLLINS, CO, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bath Garden Center has announced its annual holiday services for the upcoming Christmas season, offering customers multiple options for purchasing and disposing of fresh-cut Christmas trees The Fort Collins-based garden center is offering fresh-cut Christmas trees for in-store purchase, complete with complimentary netting and vehicle loading services for customers. Staff members will assist in securing trees for transport at no additional charge.For customers seeking added convenience, Bath Garden Center expanded its services to include pre-holiday tree delivery and post-holiday disposal options. The delivery service brings fresh-cut trees directly to customers' homes before Christmas, while the disposal program allows for scheduled pickup of trees after the holiday season concludes.Trees selected for disposal must be undecorated and placed curbside by 9 a.m. on the scheduled pickup date. The garden center has established multiple pre-scheduled pickup days, with reservations available through in-store arrangements, telephone, or online booking.Beyond fresh-cut trees, Bath Garden Center offers custom holiday wreaths made to customer specifications. The center also stocks a selection of holiday greens for seasonal decorating, including traditional wreaths, candle rings, and door swags.The garden center, which has served the Fort Collins community since 1965, typically offers several varieties of Christmas trees each season, including Fraser Fir, Noble Fir, and Balsam Fir, among others. Each tree receives a fresh trim before delivery or customer pickup.Customers interested in scheduling delivery or disposal services are encouraged to make arrangements early, as availability for specific dates may be limited. For additional information about holiday services and tree varieties, please contact Bath Garden Center directly or visit the store location.About the Company:Bath Garden Center & Nursery, a locally owned and family-operated nursery and garden center, has proudly served Fort Collins and its surrounding communities in Northern Colorado for 60 years. Founded in 1965, Tom Bath started it all with a pickup truck and just a few tools. Bath Garden Center & Nursery originally started as a small landscaping company. Using property purchased to store trees, perennial plants, and landscaping equipment, the land quickly evolved into the thriving retail business it is today. Bath Garden Center & Nursery offers high-quality garden tools, flowers, soil, and more. All plants, vegetables, herbs, and flowers are naturally grown in Bath Garden Center & Nursery’s greenhouses or sourced from reputable growers in the area. Offering a variety of helpful and unique services, such as plant delivery, houseplant potting, and landscaping services, Bath Garden Center & Nursery is available for all gardening needs.

