Credit Absolute Unveils Credit Absolute Funding: Ultra-Low Rate Loans Up to $250K for CPAs, Lawyers, and Doctors

Credit Absolute offers prime + 0.5% (currently 8.2%) funding with no credit impact, tailored for professionals seeking rapid capital in less than 3 minutes.

GILBERT, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Credit Absolute , a trailblazer in owner-to-owner financing, launches Credit Absolute Funding , a premium product designed for CPAs, lawyers, doctors, and other high-credit professionals. This new offering provides up to $250K in streamlined funding—decisions in 5 business days, funding in 12–15 days—starting with a less-than-3-minute scan that identifies approval and additional offers without affecting credit.For loans up to $100K, enjoy no income verification, tax returns, or balance sheets, with immediate access and reusable funds at prime + 0.5% (8.2% current) for businesses with a minimum FICO of 680. Larger loans (over $100K) require 2 years of tax returns and profit/loss statements, but maintain the same swift process. Business owners, not sales reps, will guide you through transparent, tax-deductible fees—details with the funding team."Professionals deserve funding that matches their pace—Credit Absolute Funding delivers that with zero credit impact," said Derick Vogel, Founder of Credit Absolute. "Our scan finds hidden gaps, turning potential rejections into approvals in minutes." Eligible businesses must be 2+ years old, with applications requiring articles of incorporation, EIN, owner IDs (20%+ stake), 2 months of bank statements, and KYC details. Available in Arizona, California, Nevada, and New York (expansion to Colorado, Utah, New Mexico pending), this product excludes certain investment real estate.About Credit AbsoluteLocated in Gilbert, AZ, Credit Absolute empowers business owners with transparent, rapid funding solutions, from $50K lines to $500K expansions, backed by 20 years of experience.

