London Gold Conducted Designer Jewelry Photoshoot at Newly Remodeled McCormick Ranch Golf Course

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- London Gold completed a jewelry photoshoot at the championship course at McCormick Ranch Golf Club, utilizing the newly remodeled venue before its public opening. The production featured three models showcasing statement pieces from multiple designers.Models Caitlin, Bobbi, and Taylor presented jewelry from Yael Designs, Emilie and Ascencio Designs, alongside pieces from London Gold’s own collection. The photoshoot centered on several significant items, including a Yael Designs halo ring featuring a 3.01 fancy intense pink radiant-cut center stone with round and baguette diamond accents, custom-made in platinum.Additional pieces included an Emilie diamond tennis necklace featuring 29.97 carats of round brilliant diamonds crafted in 18-karat gold, and a Yael Designs Art Deco cocktail ring featuring a 25.48-carat oval-cut sapphire surrounded by baguette and round brilliant diamonds.The golf course setting provided a backdrop for the luxury jewelry presentation. Video footage from the production session is now available on YouTube London Gold specializes in high-end jewelry, carrying imported designer pieces alongside items crafted from 14-karat, 18-karat, and platinum by master jewelers. The retailer’s inventory includes diamonds and other precious stones.The company serves customers in Arizona, with jewelry showrooms in Scottsdale, Chandler, and Peoria, offering both curated designer collections and custom design jewelry services.The McCormick Ranch photoshoot highlights London Gold’s appreciation for Arizona’s natural beauty, using the desert landscape as a stunning backdrop that reflects the timeless elegance of its jewelry. Details about the featured pieces can be found on londongold.com.About the Company:London Gold prides itself on being a retailer that is not only a place where people go shopping for fine jewelry, but also a destination point: the place jewelry enthusiasts think of when something special is needed. Customers valley wide are drawn to London Gold's unprecedented flexibility and ability to personalize items, making it a favorite among luxury shoppers. High-end merchandise is a London Gold specialty. London Gold carries a selection of imported designer pieces, as well as 14-karat, 18-karat, and platinum jewelry, all crafted by master jewelers. London Gold’s selection of diamonds and other precious stones is unparalleled. London Gold is the go-to destination for finding a meaningful gift.

