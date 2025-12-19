The Western Work Boot Breaking All the Rules

Iron Age Outlaw on Rig Iron Age Outlaw on Oil Rig Iron Age Outlaw on Oil Rig Ladder Iron Age Old School Tough Logo

Iron Age Launches the Outlaw Western Work Boot Series with Oklahoma Oil and Gas Workers

SAINT LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Iron Age Footwear is carving its own path and offering to handle any work challenge with the tough, resilient, and bold Outlaw Square Toe Series.

Each of the new Square Toe Work Boot Outlaw styles (IA5040 and IA5041) feature Crazyhorse leather uppers, Electrical Hazard Protection, Ladder Latch Defined Heels, Reinforced Heel Stitches, Extra Wide Steel Toes, Pull Tabs for Easy On/Off, and Expander Seams for enhanced fit. IA5041 adds a Hydtrotex Waterproof Liner for additional protection.

To purchase, find retailers, and learn more about the tough men who wear the Outlaw, like the Oklahoma oil and gas workers featured in our launch, visit https://ironagefootwear.com/outlaw.

Retailers who are interested in carrying this bold new series as well as find technical and retail sales support on the package, visit https://warson.widencollective.com/portals/iipaimgz/OutlawSeriesPortal.

Iron Age Outlaw Western Work Boot

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.