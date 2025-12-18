HMS Software and Birdview PSA Announce Strategic Alliance

HMS Software and Birdview PSA will work together to integrate the TimeControl enterprise timesheet system with Birdview PSA’s project management system.

This will allow the creation of a powerful integrated project control environment that includes a multi-function timesheet with world-class project functionality.” — Chris Vandersluis

MONTREAL, QC, CANADA, December 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HMS Software, a leading provider of enterprise timesheet solutions, has announced a new strategic alliance with Birdview PSA, a provider of project and resource management systems. The technical partnership will give organizations a seamless way to connect project planning, resource management, and timesheet data within a single coordinated environment.

“There are many reasons for us to be excited about this alliance,” explains Chris Vandersluis, President of HMS Software. “First of all, we will be able to add the Birdview PSA project management automation functionality to TimeControl clients. This will allow the creation of a powerful integrated project control environment that includes a multi-function timesheet with world-class project functionality. Secondly, I’m proud that this integration offers an all-Canadian solution as both HMS Software and Birdview PSA are Canadian software publishers.”

Birdview PSA offers a multi-functional design with project, portfolio, resource and billing modules. TimeControl offers a multi-purpose timesheet that can be used simultaneously to update the project management system as well as provide auditable timesheet functionality to payroll, HR, job-costing, R&D tax credits, Sarbanes-Oxley compliance, and more. The combination of both systems offers a ground-breaking solution to the industry.

“We are very pleased to work with HMS Software to help integrate TimeControl’s timesheet solution with Birdview PSA ,” says Vadim Katcherovski, CEO at Toronto-based Birdview PSA. “This will allow us to extend our ability to manage projects with a multi-purpose timesheet. It’s a bonus that our proudly Canadian commitment is propelled by making this alliance with another world-class Canadian software company.”

As part of the strategic alliance, HMS will share its expertise in enterprise timesheet systems, industrial field data collection systems and its published timesheet software TimeControl with Birdview PSA personnel. Birdview PSA will share its knowledge of how to link to its project control systems with the use of the Birdview PSA Application Programming Interface HMS Software's personnel. The companies have already begun work on the technical integration of both products which is expected to be completed in the coming weeks. The integration will be bi-directional and under the control of Administrators who will now be able to load actuals from TimeControl at the click of a button.

“The work between the two teams has already moved very quickly,” says Stephen Eyton-Jones, Director of Technical Services at HMS. “We have already identified several existing clients who want to take advantage of the integration, and we foresee many more. The technical work between our teams has been accelerated by having senior people able to identify the key touch points needed immediately.”

TimeControl is designed as a multi-purpose timesheet which has become one of the world's most popular timesheet systems. It can deliver time and attendance, time and billing, job costing and project time within the same interface, eliminating the need for multiple timesheet systems within the same organization. TimeControl is often used both for good governance within the organization as well as for government compliance such as R&D tax credit tracking, DCAA compliance, ARRA tracking as well as HR, Payroll, project management and more. The alliance expands the reach of both organizations. HMS Software joins Birdview PSA’s extensive partner network, and Birdview PSA becomes part of HMS Software’s alliance partner list.



