Marquis Who’s Who in America Welcomes HMS Software President Chris Vandersluis

Marquis Who’s Who in America has announced that is has included Chris Vandersluis, the President of HMS Software in its directory.

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, July 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marquis Who’s Who in America has announced that it has added Chris Vandersluis, President of HMS Software to their iconic directory. As in all Marquis Who's Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

Marquis Who’s Who indicated that Mr. Vandersluis was selected because he has earned a distinguished reputation in the project management software sector. He has excelled as the co-founder and chief executive officer of HMS Software, where since 1984, he played a key role in handling business operations, working closely with the development team and overseeing marketing, sales and administration. Notably, Mr. Vandersluis's signature approach to leadership has proven pivotal in elevating the HMS Software brand and establishing the firm as a leader in its field. HMS Software is known in the industry for the publication of the popular TimeControl timesheet system.

The listing in Marquis Who’s Who identified Mr. Vandersluis’s role in creating partnerships with Microsoft and Oracle and in the creation of US-based EPM Guidance.

Additional information in the biography of Mr. Vandersluis highlighted his work in the publication of TimeControl, a project management-based timesheet system that has been adopted by global organizations such as AMD, Azuria Water Solutions, Gunnison and EXFO, as one of his most notable achievement and his impact on the industry and ability to innovate within a specific market niche.

Who’s Who noted that Mr. Vandersluis has been a prolific writer in the industry and has been published over 200 times in such publications as FORTUNE magazine, PMI's PMNetwork magazine, Microsoft's Technet, and the AMA Handbook of Project Management. He was a columnist for Computing Canada Magazine from 1994 to 2005 and PMNetwork Magazine from 2000 to 2003.

About Marquis Who's Who

Since 1899, when A. N. Marquis printed the First Edition of Who's Who in America®, Marquis Who's Who® has chronicled the lives of the most accomplished individuals and innovators from every significant field of endeavor, including politics, business, medicine, law, education, art, religion and entertainment. Who's Who in America® remains an essential biographical source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms around the world. The suite of Marquis® publications can be viewed at the official Marquis Who's Who® website, www.marquiswhoswho.com.

TimeControl was originally released in 1994. It was immediately successful in the project management sector and today is recognized not only as a project management solution, but also as an enterprise timesheet solution in use by companies worldwide. TimeControl is designed as a multipurpose timesheet able to serve the needs of both Finance and Project Management simultaneously. It includes features such as a multi-browser, multi-device interface, a PC and mobile interface, vacation approvals, executive dashboards, extensive approval functionality, flexible reporting and links to project management and corporate systems which makes the timesheet product ideally suited for integration with existing systems in any organization. TimeControl's flexibility allows it to be deployed for use as a time and attendance, time and billing, project tracking and flex-time system. TimeControl is available both for purchase for an on-premises installation or as an on-line subscription in the Cloud.

For more information about TimeControl, monitor the TimeControl blog at http://blog.timecontrol.org/ or the TimeControl website at www.timecontrol.com.

For information about TimeControlOnline, our hosted timesheet subscription service in the cloud, go to www.timecontrol.net.

For any other questions, please contact HMS Software at info@hms.ca.

Based in Montreal, Canada with offices in Toronto, HMS Software has been a leading provider of project management and enterprise timesheet systems and services since 1984. HMS Software's first customized timesheet application was written in 1984. With the launch of TimeControl as a commercial application in 1994, HMS Software began servicing clients worldwide.

HMS Software's client list reads like a who's who of business. It includes AMD, Azuria Water Solutions, CANAM, CAE, EXFO, Foster Wheeler, Interpol, Kelly Services, the Government of Quebec, Pontoon Solutions, Progress Rail, Reebok-CCM, Rolls Royce, Sandoz, SEFA, Volvo Novabus, Zoetis and hundreds of others

For further information about HMS Software, please visit the HMS website at: www.hms.ca or contact us at info@hms.ca.

