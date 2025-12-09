Silicon Review Magazine names TimeControl as a Most Reliable Timesheet Solution Provider for 2025

TimeControl has been awarded the Most Reliable Timesheet Solution Provide by Silicon Review

The magic of TimeControl has been being able to deliver a single solution; a single interface that serves multiple needs at the same time.” — Storm Leutner

MONTREAL, QC, CANADA, December 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Silicon Review Magazine has named HMS Software and TimeControl the “Most Reliable Timesheet Solution Provider award. This prestigious honor highlights HMS Software’s TimeControl for over 30 years of continuous software development and both on-premise and on-line service. TimeControl was singled out for its multi-purpose approach to timesheet systems, providing a single timesheet solution to serve multiple corporate processes simultaneously. “We’re very honored by receive this award,” says Chris Vandersluis, President of HMS Software. “It’s a testament to a team effort that was decades in the making.” HMS produced their first project management oriented timesheet in 1984 for a corporate client in Montreal who had deployed project management software but could not find a commercial timesheet system to update it with real-world actuals. Ten years and numerous customized timesheets later, HMS launched TimeControl as a commercial off-the-shelf solution for multi-purpose timesheet management.

“There are many timesheets on the market,” explains Storm Leutner, HMS Software’s long-standing Director of Operations. “If you search online for the word timesheet, there are tens of thousands of responses. But almost all of those timesheets are designed for a single purpose – one for payroll, one for HR, one for billing, one for project management. The magic of TimeControl has been being able to deliver a single solution; a single interface that serves

multiple needs at the same time.”

TimeControl has now been on the market for over 30 years and part of it success has been staying ahead of the technology stack. The product now has five distinct editions: TimeControl on-premise, TimeControl Industrial on-premise, TimeControl Online, TimeControl Industrial Online and TimeControl Project. While the majority of HMS Software’s business comes from the recurring revenue of its Software as a Service subscriptions, it is committed to continue

support for both it’s on-premise products at the same time as its products in the cloud. Being named by Silicon Review Magazine as Most Reliable Timesheet Solution Provider is the result of a small niche company being able to focus a high degree of experience and knowledge into a narrow focus and solve a significant challenge for mid to large sized organizations.

For more information on the Most Reliable Timesheet Solution Provider Award, visit Silicon Review Magazine at https://thesiliconreview.com/magazine/profile/most-reliable-timesheet-solution-providers-2025-listing.

To read the associated article interviewing HMS Software’s President, Chris Vandersluis, go to https://thesiliconreview.com/magazine/profile/hms-softwares-40-year-innovation or, you can download a PDF of the interview on the TimeControl Blog at https://blog.timecontrol.com/timecontrol-named-most-reliable-timesheet-solution-provider.

