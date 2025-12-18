AUVSI Accredits New Training Providers Under Trusted UMS Operator™ Program, Expanding Maritime Workforce Standards

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) today announced the accreditation of Saronic and Safe Harbor Maritime as training providers under the AUVSI Trusted UMS Operator™ Program, advancing the adoption of consistent, mission-ready training standards for uncrewed maritime systems (UMS) operations.

Through this accreditation, Saronic is authorized to deliver training, evaluation, and certification for both Routine UMS Operations and Advanced & Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) Uncrewed Surface Vehicle (USV) Operations, supporting complex, autonomy-enabled maritime missions across commercial and government applications.

Safe Harbor Maritime is accredited to deliver the Routine UMS Operations certification, focused on foundational operator proficiency, safety, and regulatory compliance in lower-complexity operational environments.

The Trusted UMS Operator™ Program establishes a structured, tiered framework for professional UMS operator training, assessment, and certification. The program is designed to support the growing use of uncrewed maritime technologies by ensuring operators are trained to a consistent standard, regardless of platform or mission set.

“As uncrewed maritime systems move from experimentation to routine operations, standardized operator training is essential to safety, reliability, and mission success,” said Casie Ocaña, Vice President of Public Affairs at AUVSI. “Accredited training providers like Saronic and Safe Harbor Maritime play a critical role in preparing a qualified workforce and reinforcing professional standards across the maritime autonomy ecosystem.”

Aligning Industry Training with Emerging Federal Requirements

The growing emphasis on standardized operator training is reflected in recent federal policy developments, including Section 7332 of the FY26 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which directs the U.S. Coast Guard to establish formal training requirements for personnel operating uncrewed maritime systems. The Trusted UMS Operator™ Program Certification Manual (PCM) was developed in advance of Section 7332 and was intentionally structured around the operational, safety, and competency needs identified by both industry and government stakeholders—needs that are now reflected in the statute. As a result, accredited providers and certified operators are well positioned to meet current mission demands and adapt as federal training requirements are formally implemented.

Accredited Training Pathways

Under the Trusted UMS Operator™ Program:

• Routine UMS Operations Certification focuses on maritime fundamentals, navigation, safety and emergency procedures, regulatory compliance, vessel handling, launch and recovery, and remote operations in lower-traffic or controlled environments.

• Advanced & BVLOS USV Certification prepares operators for complex missions involving advanced navigation, integrated sensor operations, autonomy management, and formal risk mitigation for beyond visual line of sight operations.

Accredited providers deliver training aligned with AUVSI’s program requirements, including written examinations, practical evaluations, and scenario-based mission execution to validate operator competency across real-world operating conditions.

Building a Consistent Maritime Autonomy Workforce

The Trusted UMS Operator™ Program was developed in collaboration with industry experts, operators, and stakeholders to address the growing need for consistent training and certification pathways as uncrewed maritime systems are adopted across commercial, defense, and public sector missions.

By accrediting qualified training providers, AUVSI is supporting a scalable, standards-based approach to workforce development that strengthens safety, professionalism, and interoperability across the uncrewed maritime domain.

About AUVSI

The Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) is the world’s largest nonprofit organization dedicated to the advancement of uncrewed systems, autonomy, and robotics. AUVSI represents corporations and professionals from more than 60 countries involved in industry, government, and academia.

