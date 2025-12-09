AUVSI Enhances Green UAS Program With New Tiers Aligned With Federal Push for Trusted, NDAA-Compliant U.S. Drone Systems

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) today announced the evolution of its Green UAS program with two new designations, Green UAS Cleared and Green UAS Certified, streamlining established scalable pathways for U.S. drone manufacturers and government agencies to meet trusted-system and NDAA-aligned sourcing expectations.

The announcement follows a week of major federal developments. Operational responsibility for the Blue UAS Cleared List officially transitioned from the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) to the Defense Contract Management Agency (DCMA), strengthening long-term oversight and scalability. Separately, the Department of War (DoW) unveiled its “Drone Dominance” initiative, signaling a government-wide push to accelerate procurement of U.S.–made drones, modernize acquisition processes, and reinforce supply-chain assurance.

Together, these shifts underscore an urgent need: fast, reliable, repeatable verification of NDAA-aligned components and trusted sourcing at the speed of relevance.

A Tiered Structure Designed for Today’s Acquisition Environment

AUVSI’s Green UAS program now includes:

Green UAS Cleared

A rapid-turn vetting pathway built for accelerated procurement timelines and designed to provide a direct, streamlined on-ramp into the Blue UAS process. This tier focuses on high-impact risk indicators, including component provenance, foreign ownership and control, and cybersecurity posture.

Green UAS Certified

A full-scope, comprehensive certification providing deeper assurance through expanded cybersecurity evaluation and enhanced operational-use-case vetting; including deeper assessments of remote operations and connectivity. This tier is designed for organizations requiring elevated security for connected missions such as critical infrastructure inspection, first responder operations, and other sensitive environments.

Originally designed as a non-duplicative, industry-led solution for commercial and civil operators, the Green UAS program now aligns with federal expectations and supports broader adoption across defense, public safety, state agencies, and critical-infrastructure environments; Green UAS provides a clear path to achieve Blue UAS Cleared certification.

Altana Partnership Powers Advanced Supply-Chain Intelligence

AUVSI has partnered with Altana, the network for trusted trade, whose AI-powered platform illuminates multi-tier value chains—from raw material origins to finished products—which provides unprecedented visibility into complex supplier networks, identifies hidden risk pathways, and surfaces insights essential for NDAA compliance.

Altana’s capabilities enable the Green UAS program to:

• Detect risk patterns earlier in the vetting process

• Conduct high-resolution, multi-tier component and supplier lineage mapping

• Provide manufacturers and government buyers with evidence-based sourcing assurance

“Altana’s platform brings unprecedented clarity to global supplier networks,” said Casie Ocaña, Vice President of Public Affairs at AUVSI. “This partnership ensures the Green UAS program delivers the transparency, speed, and analytical depth the market and federal agencies now require.”

Federal Momentum Underscores Demand for Trusted U.S. Systems

Recent federal actions underscore the scale and urgency behind strengthening domestic drone manufacturing, trusted sourcing, and the infrastructure needed to support rapid procurement:

• The Drone Dominance Program represents a sweeping, high-investment initiative to dramatically expand U.S. drone production capacity, including plans for $1 billion in fixed-price orders over the next two years to accelerate delivery of small unmanned aircraft systems.

• Through a multi-phase competitive “Gauntlet” process, the Department aims to procure tens of thousands of drones by mid-2026 and more than 200,000 drones by 2027, with potential continuity into 2028.

• The program emphasizes low-cost, supply-chain-secure, U.S.–made drones, reinforcing industrial-base resilience and warfighter readiness.

• And critically, the transition of the Blue UAS Cleared List from DIU to the Defense Contract Management Agency (DCMA) signals the need for greater scale, institutional capacity, and broader access — placing trusted-system oversight within an agency built for acquisition governance and scalable sustainment.

As these federal initiatives have advanced, AUVSI has played a central role in helping shape the Drone Dominance Program, advising on industry capacity, supply-chain assurance, and the need for clear, repeatable, and scalable verification pathways. AUVSI’s engagement with manufacturers and government stakeholders has helped ensure that trusted-system expectations are aligned with what the market can deliver at speed and at scale.

“By combining fast, pay-on-delivery contracts with a competitive, merit-based evaluation process, the Drone Dominance Program gives U.S. innovators real opportunities to scale production, reinforce supply-chain security, and accelerate delivery of trusted, American-made drone systems,” said Michael Robbins, AUVSI President & CEO.

These developments with accelerated procurement, strengthened oversight under DCMA, and unprecedented investment in domestic production, align directly with the expanded structure of the Green UAS program, underscoring its relevance and timeliness in supporting the nation’s trusted-system needs.

About AUVSI

The Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) is the world’s largest nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing uncrewed systems, robotics, and autonomy. AUVSI represents organizations and professionals from more than 60 countries across industry, government, and academia. Learn more at AUVSI.org and Green UAS - AUVSI.

