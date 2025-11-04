AUVSI Welcomes Ocean Power Technologies as a Trusted UMS Operator Training Provider

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) today announced that Ocean Power Technologies (OPT) has been approved as a Trusted Uncrewed Maritime Systems (UMS) Operator Training Provider, reinforcing momentum behind the nation’s first industry-led certification framework for uncrewed maritime operations.

Through its innovative WAM-V® (Wave Adaptive Modular Vehicle) technology, OPT is setting new standards for autonomy, flexibility, and safety in maritime operations. As a Trusted UMS Operator Training Provider, OPT will deliver operator certification aligned with AUVSI’s rigorous standards for safety, professionalism, and mission readiness — ensuring operators are prepared for the evolving operational, regulatory, and security landscape of maritime autonomy.

“We’re proud to welcome OPT as a Trusted UMS Operator Training Provider as we continue to expand this program and build a strong foundation for the next generation of skilled maritime operators.” said Michael Robbins, President and CEO of AUVSI.

The Trusted UMS Operator Program builds upon AUVSI’s successful Trusted UAS Operator™ Program for uncrewed aircraft systems and establishes a consistent training and certification standard for maritime domains. Participating providers are recognized for their adherence to established best practices in safety, operational competency, and ethical conduct — aligning industry, government, and academic training ecosystems around a common baseline.

"We’re excited to partner with AUVSI to advance the professionalization of uncrewed maritime operations,” said Jason Weed, SVP Commercial Sales, Ocean Power Technologies. “Our WAM-V® systems are being deployed globally for defense, commercial, and research applications, and this partnership ensures our operators and partners are trained to the highest standards of performance and accountability. As an approved provider of the AUVSI Trusted UMS Operator Program for uncrewed surface vehicle operations, OPT is committed to expanding access to this training and certification for all who seek to advance their knowledge of USV operations. This initiative reflects our dedication to strengthening industry standards, growing the maritime workforce, and promoting broader adoption of safe and effective uncrewed technologies."

With OPT’s inclusion, the Trusted UMS Operator network continues to expand across government, defense, and commercial sectors, accelerating workforce development and establishing a foundation for certification and credentialing across the broader autonomy ecosystem.

About AUVSI

The Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) is the world’s largest nonprofit organization dedicated to the advancement of uncrewed systems and robotics. Serving more than 7,500 members from government, industry, and academia, AUVSI is committed to advancing safe, secure, and trusted operations across air, ground, maritime, and space domains.

About OPT

OPT provides intelligent maritime solutions and services that enable safer, cleaner, and more productive ocean operations for the defense and security, oil and gas, science and research, and offshore wind markets, including Merrows™, which provides AI-capable seamless integration of Maritime Domain Awareness Systems across platforms. Our PowerBuoy® platforms provide clean and reliable electric power and real-time data communications for remote maritime and subsea applications. We also provide WAM-V® unmanned surface vehicles (USV’s) and marine robotics services. The Company’s headquarters is located in Monroe Township, New Jersey and has an additional office in Richmond, California. To learn more, visit www.OceanPowerTechnologies.com.

