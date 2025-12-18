Amwins and AIG to Launch Syndicate 2479 at Lloyd’s

Special Purpose Vehicle launched in partnership with funds managed by Blackstone

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amwins, a leading global distributor of specialty insurance products and services, today announced the launch of a joint venture, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of the firm’s underwriting and capital strategy. The joint venture is expected to support ~$400 million of premium in 2026.The majority of the premium will be supported by a new Lloyd’s syndicate managed by Talbot, which has been launched using the innovative London Bridge structure and is supported by third-party capital investment from funds managed by Blackstone alongside Amwins and AIG.“We are excited about this new partnership, which allows us to invest aligned capital alongside our multiline dedicated underwriting portfolio,” said Scott Purviance, CEO, Amwins. “In addition, it will facilitate our ability to create new programs and build long-term sustainable capacity. AIG’s underwriting knowledge and AI capabilities truly facilitated the creation of this new syndicate.”“Our partnership with Amwins and Blackstone represents the next level of innovation and the formation of Syndicate 2479, which includes capital investment provided through Amwins and Blackstone and will unlock future opportunities for expansion in specialty and other lines of business,” said Peter Zaffino, Chairman & CEO, AIG.“This partnership demonstrates the unique value Lloyd’s brings through innovative structuring—connecting distribution and underwriting expertise with alternative capital. We deeply appreciate Amwins, AIG, and Blackstone for selecting the Lloyd’s market and London Bridge 2 for this transaction, and we thank them for their trust and confidence,” said Patrick Tiernan, Chief Executive Officer of Lloyd’s.“Our objective is alignment,” said Mark Bernacki, Amwins’ Chief Underwriting Officer. “This vehicle reinforces our commitment to disciplined underwriting and to the carrier partners who have helped us build our business. By participating alongside them, we further demonstrate our shared focus on sustainable, profitable growth.”Talbot’s role as managing agent brings deep Lloyd’s expertise and underwriting oversight to the syndicate, ensuring strong governance and operational excellence from launch.The formation of Syndicate 2479 underscores Amwins’ continued commitment to innovation, partnership, and disciplined growth as it expands its role across the global specialty insurance ecosystem.About AmwinsAmwins is the largest independent wholesale distributor of specialty insurance products in the U.S., dedicated to serving retail insurance agents by providing property and casualty products, specialty group benefits and administrative services. Based in Charlotte, N.C., the company operates through more than 155 offices globally and handles premium placements in excess of $45 billion annually.

