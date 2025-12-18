STL Chapter of Credit Union Members Once Again Support Warners Warm Up with Coats and Cash

STL Chapter of Credit Unions -Warners Warmup Support 2025

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In what has become a beloved annual community wide charitable event, the St. Louis Chapter of Credit Unions and its members once again donated hundreds of new and gently used coats to the 25th annual Kurt and Brenda Warner’s Warm Up via its “First Things First Foundation”.



Warners Warm Up celebrated its Silver Anniversary symbolizing 25 years of providing warmth and coats to support Bi-state residents in need during the areas winter months. In addition to the coat drive, for the second consecutive year, the St. Louis Chapter of Credit Unions donated a $1000 check to the organization to amplify the commitment the chapter has to this worthy cause.



What grew from a small event to a large community effort, the Warners Warm Up organization has distributed over 300,000 coats throughout the region.



About the STL Chapter of Credit Unions

Since its humble beginnings in 1953, The St. Louis Chapter of Credit Unions exists to promote cooperation among credit unions through educational opportunities, advocacy efforts, and engaging events. We seek to demonstrate the “credit union difference” throughout the region as we live out the philosophy of “people helping people.”

We believe that everyone should have access to affordable banking solutions that strengthen their families and our communities. Credit unions are the solution - our ability to cooperate and collaborate is our strength.

The St. Louis Chapter of Credit Unions strives to keep the credit union spirit alive in the minds of our members, staff, communities, and legislators. Through our cooperative efforts we are developing leaders, educating members, and engaging elected officials.

