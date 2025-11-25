Arsenal Credit Union awards $15,000 to Missouri nonprofit organizations

Arsenal Credit Union and Pink Ribbon Good

Nine Local Nonprofits Receive Grants from Arsenal Credit Union Employees

We are profoundly grateful for the nonprofits working tirelessly to support those in need” — Jenny Remes, Marketing Manager - Arsenal Credit Union

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arsenal Credit Union’s Community Impact Fund awarded a total of $15,000 to nine local nonprofits. The grants will help these groups serve the community in the unique ways they are equipped to do so. This grant is funded entirely by employees who donate or make contributions to the Community Impact Fund.

The nonprofits that received grants serve the communities of Jefferson County, St. Louis County, St. Louis City and St. Clair County. These nonprofits work to address diverse challenges such as providing meals and supplies to those in need, offering infant formula and baby food, creating activities that brighten hospital experiences for children and much more.

The Ozark Food Pantry / Cornerstone Center for Early Learning / Delta Economic Development Corporation / Flance Early Learning Center / Mighty Oaks Heart Foundation / Climate and Culture Changers / Paraquad / Pink Ribbon Good / Mothers Against Drunk Drivers (MADD)

Since 2020, more than 39 local nonprofits have been awarded $84,900 from the Arsenal Community Impact Fund. “In 2025, our communities have faced immense challenges - from severe storms and damage to businesses and residences to growing food insecurity. We are profoundly grateful for the nonprofits working tirelessly to support those in need, and for our Arsenal team’s continued dedication and financial support to the Community Impact Fund. Together, we’re helping ensure hope and resources reach the people who need them most.” – Jenny Remes, Marketing Manager at Arsenal.

To learn more about how your organization can be a part of Arsenal Credit Union’s mission during their next grant cycle, visit arsenalcu.com/about/mission-community/.

About Arsenal Credit Union

Founded in 1948 by eight employees of the National Geospatial- Intelligence Agency (NGA), Arsenal Credit Union has been a non-profit credit union serving its 30,000 plus members for over 77 years in the metropolitan St. Louis area. With over $420 million in assets Arsenal currently ranks in the top ten of all credit unions operating in Missouri. Since its humble beginnings, Arsenal has expanded its footprint and its ability to provide financial and community support to the Missouri counties of St. Louis, Jefferson, Washington, St. Francois, Franklin, and Ste. Genevieve. In addition, Arsenal supports Missouri zip codes in Jasper County (64801), Miller County (65026), Camden County (65049, 65065), and Morgan County (65072) where it has permission to operate.

Headquartered in Arnold Missouri, with additional branch locations in Webster and Florissant Missouri, the credit union provides easy access to its membership and commercial accounts. It also supports an array of online and digital financial tools which allow members to easily do their financial transactions regardless of location. Arsenal Credit Union is authorized to serve the Illinois counties of St. Clair, Madison, Monroe, and Randolph and currently has a branch location in Swansea Illinois. Arsenal’s mission and vision is to provide financial independence and security to members and residents who reside within the geographical areas we serve. Its employees adhere to the mission of “People helping People,” through their support of

Arsenal’s Community Impact fund and the numerous grants they seek on an annual basis to optimize their positive impact on neighboring communities.

Arsenal Credit Union Contacts:

Jewell Wood

Digital Marketing Coordinator

jwood@arsenalcu.com

