Arsenal Credit Union Names New Chief Innovation Officer

Chris Nunnally - Chief Innovation Officer, Arsenal Credit Union

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an effort to continually meet the needs of its membership and the ever-changing competitive landscape, Arsenal Credit Union has named Chris Nunnally as its new Chief Innovation Officer to oversee Information Technology, Data Security, and Integrity.

In this newly created position, Chris will lead strategic initiatives that advance innovation, enhance member experiences, and position the organization at the forefront of the evolving credit union marketplace.

Prior to joining Arsenal Credit Union, Chris served as CIO, Senior Vice President of Innovation at RVA Financial, where Chris oversaw groundbreaking advancements in member experience, authentication security, and self-service platforms.

Throughout his career, Chris has successfully directed programs that modernize operations, implement advanced digital solutions, and strengthen cybersecurity frameworks.

Chris is an active participant in industry councils, including America’s Credit Unions Innovation & Technology Council, contributing thought leadership on emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, data security, digital transformation, and data analytics.

Committed to fostering innovation that empowers communities, Chris will continue to drive initiatives that align innovative technology with the cooperative principles of credit unions.

**********

About Arsenal Credit Union

Founded in 1948 by eight employees of the National Geospatial- Intelligence Agency (NGA), Arsenal Credit Union has been a non-profit credit union serving its 30,000 plus members for over 77 years in the metropolitan St. Louis area. With over $400 million in assets Arsenal currently ranks in the top ten of all credit unions operating in Missouri.

Since its humble beginnings, Arsenal has expanded its footprint and its ability to provide financial and community support to the Missouri counties of St. Louis, Jefferson, Washington, St. Francois, Franklin, and Ste. Genevieve. In addition, Arsenal supports Missouri zip codes in Jasper County (64801), Miller County (65026), Camden County (65049, 65065), and Morgan County (65072) where it has permission to operate. Headquartered in Arnold Missouri, with additional branch locations in Webster and Florissant Missouri, the credit union provides easy access to its membership and commercial accounts.

It also supports an array of online and digital financial tools which allow members to easily do their financial transactions regardless of location. Arsenal Credit Union is authorized to serve the Illinois counties of St. Clair, Madison, Monroe, and Randolph and currently has a branch location in Swansea Illinois. Arsenal’s mission and vision is to provide financial independence and security to members and residents who reside within the geographical areas we serve.

Its employees adhere to the mission of “People helping People,” through their support of Arsenal’s Community Impact fund and the numerous grants they seek on an annual basis to optimize their positive impact on neighboring communities.

Arsenal Credit Union Contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.