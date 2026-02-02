Grass Plus, Inc. Provides Update on Wolf Creek Golf Course Landscaping Project

Grass Plus, Inc. reports on the progress of the Wolf Creek Golf Course landscaping and irrigation project in Eden, Utah, highlighting milestones.

The Wolf Creek project demonstrates our team’s ability to coordinate large-scale landscaping and irrigation in complex terrain while maintaining efficiency and environmental integrity.” — Blake Buhrley, Owner of Grass Plus, Inc.

EDEN, UT, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grass Plus Inc., a Utah-based landscaping and environmental services company, has provided an update on its ongoing golf course landscaping and irrigation project at Wolf Creek Golf Course in Eden, Utah. The project, initiated in 2024, focuses on enhancing turf quality, improving water efficiency, and reinforcing erosion control measures throughout the property.

The Wolf Creek initiative includes installation of new irrigation systems, slope stabilization, and turf rehabilitation designed to improve play conditions and environmental resilience. The company’s work integrates precision irrigation design with sustainable landscaping practices—key priorities for golf courses managing both water conservation and player experience.

According to Grass Plus Inc., major milestones have been achieved in the first phase of the project, including completion of several irrigation zones, improved drainage infrastructure, and seeding of key fairway areas. The next stage will focus on fine grading and final turf establishment ahead of the 2026 playing season.

Owner Blake Buhrley highlighted the collaboration between Grass Plus Inc., the course management team, and local contractors as instrumental in meeting both schedule and quality goals.

A Word from the Owner

“The Wolf Creek project demonstrates our team’s ability to coordinate large-scale landscaping and irrigation in complex terrain while maintaining efficiency and environmental integrity.”

— Blake Buhrley, Owner of Grass Plus, Inc.

About Grass Plus, Inc.

Founded in 1993, Grass Plus, Inc. is headquartered at 5554 E 2200 N, Eden, UT 84310. The company provides full-service landscaping, irrigation, hydroseeding, erosion control, and site restoration throughout Utah and neighboring states. Known for reliability and environmentally responsible solutions, Grass Plus Inc. supports residential, commercial, and large-scale industrial and recreational projects.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.