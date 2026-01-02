Celiveo Enhances Celiveo 365 with Enterprise AI Document Management for Up to 1000% ROI

Move information to Cloud and AI to reach high ROI Celiveo 365 Top 10 benefits Celiveo 365 high security corporate Cloud print, zero-trust-access, iso 27001:2022, cyber-secure User with Cloud Document Management Team quickly finding answers thanks to AI DMS

Celiveo 365 Enterprise adds AI Document Management, builds shared corporate knowledge base, Teams AI queries, to Cloud print—1-hour deploy, 30-day free trial.

By integrating proven cloud print with AI document intelligence, we're enabling faster decisions, fewer errors, reclaimed employee time,—turning costs into profits with transformative ROI potential.” — Jean-Francois d'Estalenx, CEO of Celiveo

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Celiveo, a global leader in high-security cloud print and document management solutions, today announced a major update to Celiveo 365 Enterprise Edition: the addition of enterprise-class AI-powered document management. This integration creates a dynamic, shared corporate knowledge base from documents captured by teams, supports natural-language queries in Microsoft Teams, and enhances the platform's zero-trust cloud print features—delivering significant productivity improvements, cost savings, enhanced security, and potential ROI of up to 1000%.What is AI-Powered Document Management in Celiveo 365?The enhanced Celiveo 365 Enterprise combines seamless zero-trust cloud printing with intelligent AI document capture and insights. It transforms how organizations handle information by building a secure, AI-driven corporate memory. Users can capture documents, web pages, emails, and scans effortlessly using a simple Ctrl-P shortcut on Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, or web portals—no client software, manual permissions, or uncontrolled storage required.The system aggregates contributions from all team members, creating a rich, shared knowledge base that powers AI document intelligence for faster decision-making and compliance.Key Features and Benefits• Shared Corporate Memory with AI: Automatically builds a secure, searchable knowledge base from organization-wide content. Teams save 15 minutes to 2 hours daily by reducing time spent searching for information.• Natural-Language AI Queries in Microsoft Teams: An integrated AI bot answers plain-English questions (e.g., “What happened with client XYZ in 2025?”), providing summaries, metadata, and links to relevant documents. Access is strictly controlled via Entra ID cohorts for need-to-know security.• Enterprise-Grade Security and Compliance: Role-based permissions adapt instantly to changes in departments or employee status. Upon departure, knowledge remains in the corporate system, minimizing loss and ensuring compliance with data protection standards.• Faster Onboarding and Productivity Gains: New hires query the full AI-powered knowledge base immediately, reducing reliance on colleagues and boosting team efficiency.• Up to 1000% ROI: Achieved through time savings, from 15 minutes to 2 hours per day per employee, up to 50% reduction in print waste, elimination of on-premises infrastructure, and optimized Azure storage costs compared to OneDrive.• Advanced Cloud Print Integration: Complements pull-print, PIN/badge authentication, and print rules with AI-driven data loss prevention (DLP) for end-to-end visibility and cost control.• One-Hour Deployment: Thanks to its deep native integration with Microsoft Azure and Entra ID, Celiveo 365 can be fully deployed and ready to use in just one hour—a key advantage over other solutions.• Zero-Cost 30-Day Trial: Organizations can experience the full platform, including AI document management, at no cost for 30 days.• Highest Security Standards: Celiveo is ISO 27001:2022 certified by UKAS UK and Intertek. All documents are encrypted and stored directly in the customer’s own Azure tenant, ensuring maximum control, compliance, and cost predictability."With this AI enhancement, Celiveo 365 delivers the ultimate unified solution for modern Microsoft 365 workplaces," said Jean-Francois d'Estalenx, CEO of Celiveo. "By integrating proven cloud print management with AI document intelligence, we're enabling faster decisions, fewer errors, reclaimed employee time, seamless knowledge sharing, and robust security—turning costs into profits with transformative ROI potential."An elastic SaaS built on Azure PaaS, Celiveo 365 Enterprise features strong AES-256 documents encryption, Azure Key Vault support, and Entra ID integration. Celiveo 365 offers enterprise-grade security, rapid deployment, and minimal training. It interacts with users through a Teams AI bot and supports a broad range of printers and MFPs while extending Microsoft Universal Print.Organizations can estimate personalized ROI using the free calculator at celiveo.com and begin their 30-day free trial today.About CeliveoCeliveo is an ISO 27001:2022-certified provider of zero-trust cloud print and AI-enhanced document management solutions. Serving mid-to-large enterprises globally, Celiveo eliminates print servers, secures sensitive data, and drives productivity through pure SaaS integrations with Microsoft 365. Learn more at www.celiveo.com

