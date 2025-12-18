Mercy University and Latino U College Access Partner to Strengthen College Pathways for First-Generation Students

See photo caption in the press release body

The partnership underscores a shared commitment to college access, student success and the empowerment of first-generation students across the region.

DOBBS FERRY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Mercy University announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Latino U College Access (LUCA), a leading Westchester County nonprofit dedicated to supporting low-income, first-generation students in their pursuit of higher education. The agreement establishes a collaborative relationship designed to expand postsecondary opportunities, strengthen student support and enhance financial accessibility for LUCA Scholars enrolling at Mercy University. The partnership also reflects Mercy University’s commitment to making higher education attainable by working to provide competitive, need-based financial aid packages to admitted LUCA students.“This partnership reflects Mercy University’s mission to provide transformative educational opportunities for students from all backgrounds,” said Susan L. Parish, PhD, MSW, president of Mercy University. “We are proud to work alongside Latino U College Access in expanding pathways for talented first-generation students and ensuring they have the resources needed to thrive.”“This partnership with Mercy University reflects our shared commitment to expanding access to higher education,” said Shirley Acevedo Buontempo, founder and executive director of LUCA. ”Together, we are strengthening academic and personal support for first-generation students in Westchester County and creating meaningful pathways to college and lifelong success. In partnership with Mercy University, we are creating pathways to higher education that reflect our joint belief in the transformative power of education — because when students succeed, communities flourish.”Under the MOU, Mercy University and LUCA will coordinate outreach efforts to LUCA high school students and provide structured support for LUCA Scholars who matriculate at Mercy. LUCA will continue to support its alumni who matriculate at Mercy University through the organization’s Post-Secondary Program, offering mentoring, college and career advising, and when applicable, access to emergency need grants and other financial incentives designed to promote persistence and student success.Mercy University, in turn, will work to meet the full financial need of incoming LUCA Scholars by maximizing federal, state, and institutional aid. Additionally, Mercy University will host annual campus visits to introduce LUCA students to academic programs, student services and the broader campus environment. Mercy will also support LUCA programming by contributing subject-matter expertise and volunteers to initiatives such as College Knowledge workshops and FAFSA completion sessions.The partnership holds special significance for students who have benefited from both organizations, as it formalizes a pathway they have experienced firsthand—one that combines early college access, sustained mentorship, and a supportive university environment to help first-generation students persist, graduate, and achieve long-term success.“As an alumna of both LUCA and Mercy University, this alliance means a great deal to me,” said Karol Toral, LUCA and Mercy University alumna. “It represents a major step forward in expanding access to college education for the next generation of Latino scholars and brings together two organizations that were instrumental in my own educational journey. I look forward to seeing how this partnership empowers LUCA Scholars to pursue higher education with confidence, support and the freedom to truly spread their wings.”Kevin Arpi, LUCA Scholar and Mercy University student pursuing a bachelor’s degree in biomedical science, echoed that sentiment, highlighting the role both institutions played in his academic growth. “Transitioning from Westchester Community College to Mercy University was a pivotal chapter in my journey,” Arpi said. “I found mentors who believed in me and a community that fueled my passion for biomedical sciences. LUCA played a critical role in supporting that transition, and Mercy provided an environment that helped shape my aspirations and prepare me for the next steps in my career.”LUCA delivers programs and partners with eight high schools in Westchester County (Bedford, Elmsford, New Rochelle, Ossining, Peekskill, Port Chester, Sleepy Hollow, and White Plains).Photo caption: Seated from left to right: Mercy University President Susan L. Parish and LUCA Founder and Executive Director Shirley Acevedo Buontempo. Standing from left to right: Adam Castro, vice president for Enrollment Management and Student Engagement, Mercy University; Dr. Kristin Greenwood, provost and senior vice president for Academic Affairs, Mercy University; Karol Toral, LUCA and Mercy University alumna; Kevin Arpi, LUCA Scholar and Mercy University student; Joe del Toro, vice president and CFO, Mercy University, and LUCA board member and Faith Ann Butcher, incoming LUCA chief executive officer.###About Mercy UniversityMercy University is an independent, coeducational institution serving more than 9,000 students each year across campuses in Westchester, the Bronx, Manhattan, as well as online. It is a federally designated minority-serving institution and the largest private Hispanic Serving Institution in the state of New York. Mercy offers more than 100 undergraduate and graduate degree programs and certificate programs within six schools: Business, Education, Health and Natural Sciences, Liberal Arts, Nursing and Social and Behavioral Sciences. Mercy was founded in 1950 by the Sisters of Mercy, whose mission of transformative education remains strong. For more information, visit www.mercy.edu About Latino U College Access (LUCA)Latino U College Access is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to igniting the remarkable potential of Latino and all first-generation students by mentoring high-achieving scholars to and through college, transforming their lives and communities. Since 2012, LUCA has empowered and guided first-generation students and families through the college journey—from applications to financial aid and college success. Through effective programming, mentorship and tailored support, LUCA helps students access, excel, and graduate, creating lasting impact for individuals and communities. For more information or to donate, visit www.lucany.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.