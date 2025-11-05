Mercy University Appoints Larry Woodard to Board of Trustees

Official seal for Mercy University

DOBBS FERRY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Mercy University announced the appointment of Larry D. Woodard, president and CEO of Graham Stanley Advertising, to its Board of Trustees. With more than 25 years of experience in the advertising industry, Woodard brings a wealth of expertise in innovation, leadership and strategic communication to the University’s governing body.“We are thrilled to welcome Larry Woodard to our Board of Trustees,” said Susan L. Parish, Ph.D., M.S.W., president of Mercy University. “His extraordinary professional accomplishments and deep commitment to community service make him a tremendous asset to Mercy University as we continue to prepare our students to succeed in a rapidly changing world.”“I am honored to join the Board of Trustees at Mercy University,” said new Trustee Larry D. Woodard. “Education has the power to transform lives, and I am excited to contribute my experience in creativity, leadership, and innovation to help support Mercy’s mission. I look forward to working with my fellow trustees to ensure that Mercy University continues to provide students with the opportunities and resources they need to thrive.”Woodard is a highly regarded advertising executive who has led agencies in creating breakthrough campaigns for a diverse roster of clients including General Motors, Motorola, Heineken, Sprint, Western Union, Comcast, GlaxoSmithKline, Kodak, Mars, Earthlink and the Snapple Beverage Group, among many others. His work has earned some of the industry’s highest honors, including two O’Toole Awards for Advertising Agency of the Year, a Gold Effie and the prestigious Cannes Gold Lion for the iconic Oprah Car Giveaway.In addition to his professional accomplishments, Woodard has been an influential leader within the advertising community, serving as chair of the 4A’s New York Council, a director of Advertising Week and a weekly columnist for ABC News. His thought leadership extends to frequent appearances as a lecturer and instructor, as well as media contributions on CNN, CNBC, ABC and the BBC. He is also the co-author of "Inside the Minds: Advertising as a Branding Tool" and "Point Me in The Right Direction," a book of daily devotionals.Woodard’s commitment to service is reflected in his long history of board involvement. He has held leadership roles with organizations such as the YMCA, the Spanish Action League and the Board of Visitors for Syracuse University’s Falk School of Sport and Human Dynamics. He served on the board of International Speedway Corporation (NASCAR) and the V Foundation for Cancer Research. He currently serves on the NASCAR Foundation board.His appointment underscores Mercy’s commitment to bringing diverse perspectives and accomplished leaders to its Board of Trustees. His insights and experiences will support Mercy’s mission of academic excellence, innovation and service.###About Mercy UniversityMercy University is an independent, coeducational institution serving more than 9,000 students each year across campuses in Westchester, the Bronx, Manhattan, as well as online. It is a federally designated minority-serving institution and the largest private Hispanic Serving Institution in the state of New York. Mercy offers more than 100 undergraduate and graduate degree programs and certificate programs within six schools: Business, Education, Health and Natural Sciences, Liberal Arts, Nursing and Social and Behavioral Sciences. Mercy was founded in 1950 by the Sisters of Mercy whose mission of transformative education remains strong. For more information, visit www.mercy.edu

