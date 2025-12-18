Mercy University Receives Historic $9 Million Gift to Launch Suzanne McGraw Scholars Program

Photo caption is included in the press release body

Largest gift in university history will prepare next generation of early childhood educators through comprehensive scholarship and mentorship initiative.

DOBBS FERRY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Mercy University announced the launch of the Suzanne McGraw Scholars Program, made possible by a transformative philanthropic gift of more than $9 million from the Suzanne McGraw Foundation. The gift represents the largest in Mercy University's history and will support a groundbreaking initiative to prepare highly skilled early childhood educators while addressing the urgent need for qualified early childhood educators in the region.“We are deeply grateful to the Suzanne McGraw Foundation for this extraordinary gift and partnership, which demonstrates our shared vision for educational access and community impact,” said Susan L. Parish, PhD, MSW, president of Mercy University. “The Suzanne McGraw Scholars Program will provide students with a combination of financial assistance, meaningful classroom experiences, and mentorship. This innovative model will create a sustainable, replicable model for aggressively addressing the region’s urgent teacher shortage. Scholars will graduate not only with degrees and experience but as prepared leaders ready to inspire in classrooms, communities, and beyond.”“The Suzanne McGraw Foundation is excited to partner with Mercy University to address the urgent need to attract and train students for careers in early childhood education, especially for children with special needs,” said the Board of the Suzanne McGraw Foundation. “By providing scholarships and valuable work experience, we hope to create a model for addressing the shortage of qualified early childhood educators and to eliminate the crushing burden of student loan debt.”Launching in Fall 2026, the program will prepare 25 new early childhood educators each year through a structured, work-integrated degree program. Suzanne McGraw Scholars will receive comprehensive financial support, dedicated mentoring, and robust professional development as they pursue Mercy's B.S. in Teaching Students with Disabilities (PreK–Grade 12) program. Scholars will also have the opportunity to continue into an accelerated M.S. degree in Early Childhood Education at no tuition cost to the scholar.A distinguishing feature of the program is its earn-while-you-learn model. Scholars will work in early childhood education classrooms throughout their studies, gaining invaluable hands-on experience while receiving financial compensation. Upon graduation, Scholars commit to working in the field for at least one year, ensuring sustained impact in early childhood education when it's needed most.Applications for the inaugural cohort of Suzanne McGraw Scholars are currently open. For more information about the program and application requirements, visit https://www.mercy.edu/admissions-aid/financial-aid/scholarships-grants/suzanne-mcgraw-scholars-program Link to video and photos: https://mercy.canto.com/v/SuzanneMcGrawScholars Photo caption: Seated from left to right: Dr. Teresa Quackenbush, special assistant to the Provost for Enhanced Student Outcomes and assistant professor for early childhood education, Mercy University; Bernadette Wade, former vice president for Institutional Advancement, Mercy University, Dr. Susan L. Parish, president of Mercy University; Trustee Valerie Mason-Cunningham, Mercy University and Adam Castro, vice president for Enrollment Management and Student Engagement, Mercy University.Standing from left to right: Matt Manfra, vice president for Institutional Advancement, Mercy University; Jennifer Miller, executive director of development, Mercy University; Dr. Kristin Greenwood, provost and senior vice president for Academic Affairs, Mercy University; Glenn Goldberg, Suzanne McGraw Foundation; John Carberry, Suzanne McGraw Foundation; School of Education Dean Dr. Eric Martone, Mercy University; Eileen Gabriele, Suzanne McGraw Foundation; Jane Faherty ’14, executive director, Stamford JCC JumpStart Program; Howard “Terry” Tuthill III, president, Suzanne McGraw Foundation; and Dr. Sudha Ramaswamy, professor and chair, Special Education, Mercy University.###About Mercy UniversityMercy University is an independent, coeducational institution serving more than 9,000 students each year across campuses in Westchester, the Bronx, Manhattan, as well as online. It is a federally designated minority-serving institution and the largest private Hispanic Serving Institution in the state of New York. Mercy offers more than 100 undergraduate and graduate degree programs and certificate programs within six schools: Business, Education, Health and Natural Sciences, Liberal Arts, Nursing and Social and Behavioral Sciences. Mercy was founded in 1950 by the Sisters of Mercy whose mission of transformative education remains strong. For more information, visit www.mercy.edu About the Suzanne McGraw FoundationThe Suzanne McGraw Foundation supports organizations that advance educational opportunities, self-sufficiency, and health and wellness, especially for the most vulnerable communities. The Foundation also supports organizations that promote environmental conservation and the delicate balance between nature and its species.

