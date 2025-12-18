Interstate 29 closed between Grand Forks and Canada border

FARGO N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation and North Dakota Highway Patrol have closed Interstate 29 between Grand Forks and the Canada border due to blizzard conditions.

Travel on a closed road is prohibited and extremely dangerous. Conditions are life-threatening.

A wide swath of North Dakota is under a No Travel Advisory and may become blocked or impassable. Motorists are strongly encouraged to avoid travel in these areas. Weather and road conditions are rapidly changing.

For the latest road and weather conditions, call 511 or view the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

Please be advised that road condition information on 511 and the travel map is updated daily from 5 a.m. until 10 p.m. CT. The road report is based upon the information available to the NDDOT at the time of preparation and is provided solely as a public service. Conditions may vary from those reported.