Verbit Launches 'Campus Complete' to Power Title II Compliance and Accessibility in Higher Education

Verbit Campus Complete offers institutional leaders budget certainty and a clear path to scale inclusion efforts across campus with a single subscription plan

We’ve combined our long-standing experience in edu accessibility with recent advancements in AI technology to overcome the scale challenges Title II compliance presents, without sacrificing quality.” — Nick Ruiz, Senior Product Manager for AI and Education at Verbit

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Verbit , the global leader in captioning and transcription, today announced the launch of Campus Complete , an all-in-one solution designed to help colleges and universities meet the new ADA Title II requirements with confidence and clarity.These updates to ADA Title II and WCAG 2.1 AA standards, which take effect in April 2026, represent an important step toward equitable access for students who require accommodations. Yet, they also present significant scalability, budgeting, and quality challenges for higher-education institutions striving to meet compliance at scale.Since these changes were first announced, Verbit has been working closely with its education partners to prepare institutions for a smooth transition—bringing together its deep accessibility expertise and technological innovation to address the practical realities of campus-wide implementation."Title II’s amendments are a welcome advancement for students who depend on accessible content, but they also introduce a new level of operational and financial complexity for universities," said Nick Ruiz, Senior Product Manager for AI and Education at Verbit. "At Verbit, we’ve been preparing for these changes from the moment they were announced. We’ve combined our long-standing experience in education accessibility with recent advancements in AI technology to overcome the scale challenges Title II compliance presents, without sacrificing quality. Campus Complete was designed precisely for this moment."With Verbit’s Campus Complete, institutional leaders can now centralize accessibility and compliance efforts, ensuring every student receives the accommodations they need while maintaining full transparency and predictability in cost. The flat-rate subscription model offers budget certainty, unlimited access and the flexibility to support every department - from classrooms to public-facing content.Campus Complete subscribers also gain direct access to Verbit’s education specialists, who provide guidance and best practices for Title II and WCAG 2.1 AA compliance.Key features of Campus Complete include:- Unlimited AI captions for videos, lectures, online courses and public-facing content- Human support for accommodation requests and specialized or high-stakes media- Unlimited translation for live and pre-recorded media in multiple languages- Audio description, with human-reviewed descriptions for complex visual content- Generative AI learning tools, such as lecture insights, an accessible Smart Player and transcript editor- Seamless integrations with Learning Management Systems (LMS), Disability Support Services (DSS) such as AIM, video platforms and cloud storage- Predictable pricing to avoid budget overruns and compliance failures- Dedicated account management with access to 24/7 human supportBy unifying captioning, human review, translation, audio description, and compliance expertise, Campus Complete gives higher-education institutions a future-ready, scalable, and cost-effective path to full accessibility.For more information, visit https://verbit.ai/solutions/education/campus-complete-title-ii ****About VerbitVerbit is the world’s leading verbal intelligence platform for speech-intensive industries, setting the standard for accuracy, efficiency and affordability. Powered by the latest in AI technology, Verbit helps higher institutions, businesses, organizations and individuals of all sizes turn spoken audio and video into accessible and actionable text. With a global network of human experts and an ever-evolving Captivate™ ASR platform, Verbit offers its partners with exceptional results while scaling to meet any need. For more information, visit https://verbit.ai

